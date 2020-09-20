Pool problems: Skaneateles swim coach 'disappointed' with delayed season

"If Auburn can swim and Skaneateles can swim and West Genny can swim and B'ville can swim and you want to opt in, then opt in," King said. "There was no option, they just kinda made it a blanket 'no.'"

Now King and all of her coaching counterparts will grapple with the ramifications of a March season. The next step will be figuring out an offseason plan and when swimmers can begin training. Many school districts that aren't beginning athletic competition Sept. 21 will still allow teams to gather for organized workouts, but swimming presents a scheduling challenge for schools like Skaneateles that compete and practice off site.

There is also the possibility that teams will lose swimmers to typical spring sports, as the Fall II and spring season could overlap for a few weeks. In those instances, King hopes "the coaches will work together and make it a great situation where the kids don't feel stressed or pressured to make choices."

Setting aside her standing as varsity coach, King also hopes this season can be completed at some point because her daughter, Grace, is a senior at Skaneateles this academic year. While the 2019-20 high school swimming season was not interrupted by the pandemic, most club teams' seasons were, and this year's seniors now have limited opportunities to impress college programs.

"(Grace) has been swimming at the Auburn YMCA, but she only gets 45 minutes, which is a fraction of the time she would usually train," King said. "As a parent of an athlete, I'm sad for her. She's put a lot of her time into this, and I hope if she still wants to (swim in college), that she still feels she can try."

