Pool problems: Skaneateles swim coach 'disappointed' with delayed season

Section III members recently voted in favor of proceeding with the fall 2020 interscholastic season, but several school districts and conferences are opting to delay anyway.
The latest to choose postponement are Section III's girls swimming leagues. This week, the Salt City Athletic Conference (SCAC) decided to postpone the girls swimming season until March as part of Fall Sports Season II. In a corresponding move, the Onondaga High School League (OHSL) is doing the same.
The decision affects a pair of Cayuga County-area girls swim teams. Auburn, which competes in the SCAC, and Skaneateles, from the OHSL, will now have to wait to start their season.
Swimming was one of several low-risk interscholastic sports given approval by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to begin competition Sept. 21. However, school districts from around the state have dialed back their intentions to begin on that date, citing their focus on reopening schools safely. Extracurricular activities are seen by some administrators as an impediment to that goal.
However, one Cayuga County-area swimming coach has expressed dismay with the postponement. Jill Kill, who coaches the Skaneateles varsity girls swimming team, told The Citizen on Friday that the OHSL's delay is "very disappointing," specifically pointing out the process that led to the decision.
"The hardest part for me is I really thought this was our best shot to get a season in. We were ready to roll," King said. "(COVID-19) kicked up in March last year, so starting in March ... to me, it's just a tough situation for us to be in."
As a recreational activity, swimming was one of the first sports allowed to return during New York's pause. Both the Auburn and Skaneateles YMCAs have opened their pools to members for several months. Casey Park pool, which is operated by the city of Auburn, has also been open since July.
The Auburn and Skaneateles varsity swimming teams both utilize the local YMCAs for home swim meets and practices. However, not all Section III swimming teams have pools readily available for the upcoming season. According to King, several large schools like Christian Brothers Academy (which utilizes the Le Moyne College pool), Fayetteville-Manlius (uses the Cazenovia College pool) and Liverpool (site under construction) did not have access to pools this fall.
That created a domino effect, as several other schools then opted to push the season to March. This week, the leagues stepped in and postponed all meets, even for schools that had access to pools.
"What was irritating to me, and I realize the big schools set the tone all the time, but how this all started was some of those bigger schools didn't have pools to swim in for various reasons. That's what got the ball rolling," King said. "There are 15 other schools in our area that basically agreed that because those schools didn't have access to pools, we should all be done."
Because there are no league or section championships this year, King said schools should've been given the opportunity to opt in for this fall, and schedules could've been created regardless of the typical class size or league.
"If Auburn can swim and Skaneateles can swim and West Genny can swim and B'ville can swim and you want to opt in, then opt in," King said. "There was no option, they just kinda made it a blanket 'no.'"
Now King and all of her coaching counterparts will grapple with the ramifications of a March season. The next step will be figuring out an offseason plan and when swimmers can begin training. Many school districts that aren't beginning athletic competition Sept. 21 will still allow teams to gather for organized workouts, but swimming presents a scheduling challenge for schools like Skaneateles that compete and practice off site.
There is also the possibility that teams will lose swimmers to typical spring sports, as the Fall II and spring season could overlap for a few weeks. In those instances, King hopes "the coaches will work together and make it a great situation where the kids don't feel stressed or pressured to make choices."
Setting aside her standing as varsity coach, King also hopes this season can be completed at some point because her daughter, Grace, is a senior at Skaneateles this academic year. While the 2019-20 high school swimming season was not interrupted by the pandemic, most club teams' seasons were, and this year's seniors now have limited opportunities to impress college programs.
"(Grace) has been swimming at the Auburn YMCA, but she only gets 45 minutes, which is a fraction of the time she would usually train," King said. "As a parent of an athlete, I'm sad for her. She's put a lot of her time into this, and I hope if she still wants to (swim in college), that she still feels she can try."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
