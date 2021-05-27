Port Byron baseball hands rival Weedsport first loss of season

The Warriors will now have little less than a week to stew on what went wrong against the Panthers before returning to action next Wednesday against Cato-Meridian. That doubleheader will serve as a continuation of a prior game that was called off due to rain. After that, one final game against Pulaski remains, and then it's the postseason.

For a team that hasn't felt any adversity yet this season in terms of losses, Matson expects to learn plenty about his group the next time they take the field.

"We were in a stretch where we were playing five-inning games. We were tested against Tully the other night and we knew we were going to be tested against these boys tonight," Matson said. "Obviously we would've liked to come out with a win, but there's a lot to learn. We have a lot to improve and I still don't think, despite our good start, that we've played the best we could this year. It's exciting going into the next two weeks, because I know we're capable of a lot."

On Port Byron's end, this season represents a new era for the program. New head coach, new varsity field to play on, new challenges to face.

As Biondo continues to gain comfort with his players and vice-versa, the sky could be the limit.