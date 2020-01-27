Port Byron girls basketball claws back to beat Moravia

Needing points, Port Byron turned to senior Jenna Mapley and junior Grace Ford. The pair combined for 12 points in the third quarter to bring the Panthers within a point.

A steal and score by Ava Mills only seconds into the fourth quarter gave Port Byron its first lead, 31-30, since the opening minutes. The Panthers never trailed again.

"I said once we took the lead, 'Finish what you started,'" Gilbert said. "We came back from this deficit and proved they had the heart. I said to finish it out, and that's exactly what they did."

Moravia did tie the score at 39 with under four minutes to go following Maddy Kelly's 3, but Port Byron was able to regain the lead.

Ahead by three with under 10 seconds left, a few wayward inbound passes by Port Byron gave possession back to Moravia. Following a timeout with 7.8 seconds remaining, Kelly drove to the rim and was fouled. After hitting the first free throw to cut the deficit to two, Kelly intentionally missed the second hoping for an offensive rebound and a chance at another shot to tie, but Mapley got to the ball first to end the game.

Mapley finished with a team-high 15 points along with eight rebounds for the Panthers. Ford scored 14 points with four steals and three assists. Rileigh Luste added nine rebounds.