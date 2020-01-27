Port Byron girls basketball claws back to beat Moravia

PORT BYRON — Following an uninspiring first half, Port Byron girls basketball coach Mindy Gilbert went into the locker room and wrote one word on the whiteboard.
"Fire."
The message was received. Trailing by nine at halftime, Port Byron rallied to beat Moravia 45-43 Monday at Dana West High School.
Port Byron, which made its debut in the Class C state rankings last week, has now won six of eight games since Jan. 1. Many of them, including this latest against the Blue Devils, can be attributed to the Panthers' energetic play.
"The kids have all come together and the team chemistry is there," Gilbert said after the game. "They're all on the same page, and they're all playing really aggressive and with a lot of heart. Heart carries them a long way."
In the early minutes, it seemed that Port Byron would win going away. The Panthers scored three baskets in the first 45 seconds to go ahead 6-0.
Moravia countered with a 16-2 run and led by eight after the first.
Scoring for both teams slowed in the second, but the Blue Devils went into the locker room with a 24-15 advantage. That's when Gilbert delivered her message.
"When I went into the locker room, I said, 'You guys have got to find the fire. You've gotta leave it all out there,'" Gilbert said. "That's what they did."
Needing points, Port Byron turned to senior Jenna Mapley and junior Grace Ford. The pair combined for 12 points in the third quarter to bring the Panthers within a point.
A steal and score by Ava Mills only seconds into the fourth quarter gave Port Byron its first lead, 31-30, since the opening minutes. The Panthers never trailed again.
"I said once we took the lead, 'Finish what you started,'" Gilbert said. "We came back from this deficit and proved they had the heart. I said to finish it out, and that's exactly what they did."
Moravia did tie the score at 39 with under four minutes to go following Maddy Kelly's 3, but Port Byron was able to regain the lead.
Ahead by three with under 10 seconds left, a few wayward inbound passes by Port Byron gave possession back to Moravia. Following a timeout with 7.8 seconds remaining, Kelly drove to the rim and was fouled. After hitting the first free throw to cut the deficit to two, Kelly intentionally missed the second hoping for an offensive rebound and a chance at another shot to tie, but Mapley got to the ball first to end the game.
Mapley finished with a team-high 15 points along with eight rebounds for the Panthers. Ford scored 14 points with four steals and three assists. Rileigh Luste added nine rebounds.
"Mapley came out in that third quarter and had a quick seven points which gave us momentum. Grace controlled the floor as far as being the floor general, and she came up with some clutch shots too," Gilbert said. "They kinda picked us up, but collectively every single kid put something positive into this."
For Moravia, Kelly registered 16 points and Kate Baylor had 11.
Port Byron next plays Thursday at home against Tully. Moravia travels to Union Springs on Wednesday.
