Port Byron softball explodes for 20 runs, win first round of sectionals against McGraw

With a comfortable lead in hand, the Panthers decided to have a little fun. The teams spent the delay playing tic-tac-toe, by writing their moves on a softball and tossing it back and forth from the dugouts.

After a pair of cat's games, the teams turned on a pair of bluetooth speakers and danced to "Cotton-Eyed Joe" to kill time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was proof that, even in a win-or-go-home scenario, not to take sports too seriously.

"I wanted them to stay relaxed and stay hydrated," Port Byron coach Matt Tehonica said. "Sometimes the games and the dancing, that relieves the pressure on both teams."

When the game resumed, it was all business for Port Byron pitcher Hannah Jones. She struck out both of the batters she faced following the break, capping off a three-inning, five-strikeout and no-hit performance.

Abbie McKay entered the circle to start the fourth inning and held McGraw to one hit and one walk.

Jones' ascent has been a key factor in Port Byron's season, and Tehonica admits that prior to the season she wasn't even on his radar to be a leading pitcher.

In the sectional opener, Jones looked every bit the part as an ace.