Port Byron softball explodes for 20 runs, win first round of sectionals against McGraw

PORT BYRON — Port Byron brought its thunderous bats.
Then the real thunder came, but a half-hour delay couldn't slow the hard-hitting Panthers.
Seventh-seeded Port Byron softball is moving on to the quarterfinals of the Section III Class C tournament after blasting McGraw 20-0 Monday in Port Byron.
The Panthers sent 23 batters to the plate in the first two innings, which culminated with 15 runs.
The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Leading the charge was freshman Bella Martinez, who finished 3-for-4 with a three-run home run that keyed an eight-run second inning for the Panthers. Sadie White contributed three hits and two runs, while Alexandra Stafford had two singles and scored three runs.
Martinez put her stamp on a Port Byron season that's leaned heavily on underclassmen. Of her homer, she said she was simply looking for the right pitch.
Apparently, the right pitch was the first one.
"I was waiting for the perfect pitch down the middle to be honest," Martinez said.
Port Byron was ahead 15-0 with one out in the third inning and McGraw at the plate when a thunderous roar was heard. While there was no rain or visible lightning to accompany the thunder, Section III rules dictate a 30-minute delay in such situations.
With a comfortable lead in hand, the Panthers decided to have a little fun. The teams spent the delay playing tic-tac-toe, by writing their moves on a softball and tossing it back and forth from the dugouts.
After a pair of cat's games, the teams turned on a pair of bluetooth speakers and danced to "Cotton-Eyed Joe" to kill time.
It was proof that, even in a win-or-go-home scenario, not to take sports too seriously.
"I wanted them to stay relaxed and stay hydrated," Port Byron coach Matt Tehonica said. "Sometimes the games and the dancing, that relieves the pressure on both teams."
When the game resumed, it was all business for Port Byron pitcher Hannah Jones. She struck out both of the batters she faced following the break, capping off a three-inning, five-strikeout and no-hit performance.
Abbie McKay entered the circle to start the fourth inning and held McGraw to one hit and one walk.
Jones' ascent has been a key factor in Port Byron's season, and Tehonica admits that prior to the season she wasn't even on his radar to be a leading pitcher.
In the sectional opener, Jones looked every bit the part as an ace.
"She was, at the start of the season, my No. 4 pitcher and she was playing third," Tehonica said. "We had a girls that left the team, then (White) got hurt and I needed (Namisniak) in the outfield. So Hannah got the ball and she's been awesome ever since. She throws hard and hits her marks."
In the postgame huddle, Tehonica made it clear to his players that despite their No. 7 seed, they have as good a chance as any to make a run this week in the Class C tournament.
There will be little time to celebrate Monday's win. Port Byron will travel to No. 2 Thousand Islands on Tuesday for the section semifinals.
The Vikings narrowly avoided an upset in their first-round game Monday against West Canada Valley, needing eight innings to score the game's only run in a walk-off win.
If recent history suggests anything, Thousand Islands will need more than a run to beat an explosive Panthers offense.
"We can win it. We've got a good enough team," Tehonica said. "We play well together, we've got smart players and we've got a pitcher that's starting to dominate a bit. We're starting to hit all the way down the order now. Our No. 9 hitter had a couple hits tonight, our No. 8 hitter had some hits.
"The whole team is hitting, and I think we're hitting at the right time."
