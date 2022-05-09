Port Byron softball pitcher Jones racks up 12 Ks as Panthers shut out Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — Hannah Jones had it all working on Monday.

When she geared back, Weedsport hitters were behind on the fastball. When she pulled the string, those same hitters couldn't resist swinging well out in front.

The result of a dominant 12-strikeout performance was a 5-0 victory for Port Byron at Weedsport High School, the Panthers' second victory over their rivals this season.

Jones knocked on the door of a no-hitter. Through six innings only three Weedsport batters reached base: two via walks and another on a ground ball toward third base by the Warriors' Mallory Brown that was listed as an error.

The veteran pitcher's pursuit of that milestone ended with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brown drove a no-doubt single through the hole between first and second base. Jones was still able to preserve the shutout, though, with a pair of ground outs to end the game.

"She had command of her pitches today," Port Byron coach Bill DeAngelis said. "Her change-up was spot on. I had her throw that quite a bit today and we kept them off balance."

The game was a far cry from the last meeting between Port Byron and Weedsport in April, a 10-9 slugfest that the Panthers came out on top of.

Defense was the way of the day this time around. While Jones was often untouchable, the Panthers' defense rose to the task when needed. Protecting the potential no-hitter, Port Byron first baseman Jordan Cook recorded a pair of putouts in the sixth and seventh innings that were far from routine.

That defense supported a ho-hum effort from the Panthers' offense, which scattered eight hits against Weedsport hurler Christina Jackson (seven strikeouts, two walks).

Three of those hits came from the pitcher Jones, while Cook, Nikki Namisniak and Sadie White also recorded multi-hit games.

"We work our defense really hard and it just shows when we play like this," DeAngelis said. "That defense means a lot, not only to me but to them."

DeAngelis called the season sweep over Weedsport "bittersweet," as both victories came against his former player Alison York, who now coaches the Warriors. York played for the Panthers during the 2000s during DeAngelis' previous tenure, starting her varsity career as a seventh-grader.

York, via email, referred to the first meeting between the two programs "a great reunion." That appreciation was reciprocated following the second game.

"We have a long history and I think the world of Alison," DeAngelis said. "She's a great girl and played very well for me. She came on as a seventh-grader and started as a centerfielder for me and was probably my best player at that time. She's a great person.

"I didn't want to take the loss, but if we did it wouldn't be against anybody better."

The Panthers are off until Thursday when they host Fabius-Pompey. Weedsport returns to action Wednesday at home against Onondaga.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.