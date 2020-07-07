Port Byron/Union Springs varsity wrestling to merge with Jordan-Elbridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing participation numbers and frequent forfeits, the Port Byron/Union Springs varsity wrestling program is merging with Jordan-Elbridge for the upcoming academic year.

Port Byron athletic director Kim Brown informed The Citizen of the decision Tuesday. The PB/US and Jordan-Elbridge programs already had a merger at the modified level as of the 2019-20 academic year, but that relationship will extend to varsity whenever wrestling season takes place.

Jordan-Elbridge will serve as the host school.

According to cnywrestling.com, Port Byron/Union Springs rostered only 12 varsity wrestlers in 2019-20, even though there are currently 15 weight classes in New York state competition. Among the 12, three rostered wrestlers did not compete in a match, according to the website.

In some dual meets last season, Port Byron/Union Springs had to forfeit as many as seven weight classes. The team finished with a 5-7 record in dual meets despite the frequent forfeits, and had several wrestlers compete in sectionals.