Port Byron/Union Springs varsity wrestling to merge with Jordan-Elbridge

Citing participation numbers and frequent forfeits, the Port Byron/Union Springs varsity wrestling program is merging with Jordan-Elbridge for the upcoming academic year.
Port Byron athletic director Kim Brown informed The Citizen of the decision Tuesday. The PB/US and Jordan-Elbridge programs already had a merger at the modified level as of the 2019-20 academic year, but that relationship will extend to varsity whenever wrestling season takes place.
Jordan-Elbridge will serve as the host school.
According to cnywrestling.com, Port Byron/Union Springs rostered only 12 varsity wrestlers in 2019-20, even though there are currently 15 weight classes in New York state competition. Among the 12, three rostered wrestlers did not compete in a match, according to the website.
In some dual meets last season, Port Byron/Union Springs had to forfeit as many as seven weight classes. The team finished with a 5-7 record in dual meets despite the frequent forfeits, and had several wrestlers compete in sectionals.
"Our numbers every year at the varsity level get smaller and smaller," Brown said. "Last year we were incomplete every single time. If you look at the (individual) wrestling matches we had, if that was going to be the only criteria we had we would've done extremely well. But the fact that we were incomplete and losing 6-0 forfeits multiple times, you can't win the team competition at that point. That's really the reason we made the decision we did to merge programs."
Brown said no decision has been made regarding the coaching staff. Tom Green, who is a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, has been coaching wrestling at Port Byron for two decades, including over a decade at the varsity level. Kurt Alpha has been Jordan-Elbridge's varsity wrestling coach for several years.
"We've had discussions, knowing Jordan-Elbridge is the host school," Brown said. "We do want to have both schools involved. That's a given for us. We're just trying to sort through that right now."
Port Byron/Union Springs now becomes the second varsity wrestling program in Cayuga County to merge with another school, as Cato-Meridian merged with Hannibal starting with the 2019-20 school year. In 2018-19, Cato-Meridian's last season before its merger, the Blue Devils listed 11 wrestlers on the roster. That total increased to 31 in 2019-20 after the merger with Hannibal.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel
