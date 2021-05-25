Powerful lineup, peerless pitching propels Auburn softball over Central Square

AUBURN — Unable to begin on time due to a thunderstorm delay, Auburn and Central Square had some fun in the outfield before warm-ups.
A game of duck, duck, goose ensued. Seven innings later, the Maroons nearly put up a goose egg.
Auburn softball cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Red Hawks on Tuesday, with the offense totaling 11 hits while pitcher Madison Lowe allowed only three.
Are pregame children's games the secret to the Maroons' success? Coach Kelley Horbal wouldn't go that far, but suggested the light-hearted nature of her team is a major reason Auburn has thrived thus far.
"The fact that they're able to have a good time, stay upbeat and keep the energy rolling is very important," Horbal said. "They're a fun crew, just out here having a good time and showing their goofy side."
There was no goofing around once Lowe delivered the game's first pitch about 30 minutes later than its scheduled start. The sophomore hurler had to escape a jam in the opening inning when two Red Hawks reached scoring position.
Two straight pop outs, including a highlight-reel snag by first baseman Elise Clifford in foul territory, ended the threat.
After similarly stranding a runner at third in their own first at-bats, Auburn pounced in the second inning. JV call-up Cayleigh Currier doubled to score Emma Merkley for the game's first run. Another freshman, Grace Hoey, singled in the third inning to provide the Maroons with a 2-0 lead.
In the third, some adventurous defense by Central Square allowed two pop ups to fall in, which led to a three-run inning from the Maroons.
Then in the sixth, the meat of Auburn's batting order flexed its muscle. Sydney Marinelli tripled, Morgan Cook hit a two-run home run, and Doray DiLallo tripled and later scored.
Those batters, first through third in Auburn's lineup, finished a combined 6-for-12 with five extra-base hits, five RBIs and six runs scored.
"They all make great contact and that's really helped us keep the energy going," Horbal said. "We've had some really awesome games this year where we've batted through the lineup, and it's all from feeding off that upper-middle part of the lineup. They can all produce."
Auburn didn't necessarily need an explosion of offense, the way Lowe pitched. Despite a precarious first inning, the sophomore finished with only three hits and two walks against. She struck out six.
Lowe's best play of the game came in the top of the sixth inning as Central Square threatened to ruin her shutout bid. The Red Hawks' Jailynn Patchen sent a flare into right field that went for a triple. However, the next batter Lauren Scheuer zipped a liner right back at Lowe, who snared the comebacker and doubled off the runner at third.
According to Horbal, a key to Lowe's success this year has been a change in her wind-up after battling some discomfort coming into the season. That work has paid off so far.
"It's been amazing seeing her since the first game, to be able to toss four or five games a week," Horbal said. "You can see game-to-game how her energy and her drive (helps her perform). She's not someone who gets stuck in her own head. She can brush off anything."
Auburn will need Lowe and that powerful lineup to keep producing as the season rounds third. Sectionals are only about two weeks away, and the Maroons believe they have a team that can host several postseason games and, perhaps, be the last group standing in Section III.
"We're feeling really confident," Horbal said. "We're continuing to work hard because every single game matters, especially for seeding. We're ready to contend and the girls have demonstrated they're very capable of making that happen."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.