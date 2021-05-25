Powerful lineup, peerless pitching propels Auburn softball over Central Square

In the third, some adventurous defense by Central Square allowed two pop ups to fall in, which led to a three-run inning from the Maroons.

Then in the sixth, the meat of Auburn's batting order flexed its muscle. Sydney Marinelli tripled, Morgan Cook hit a two-run home run, and Doray DiLallo tripled and later scored.

Those batters, first through third in Auburn's lineup, finished a combined 6-for-12 with five extra-base hits, five RBIs and six runs scored.

"They all make great contact and that's really helped us keep the energy going," Horbal said. "We've had some really awesome games this year where we've batted through the lineup, and it's all from feeding off that upper-middle part of the lineup. They can all produce."

Auburn didn't necessarily need an explosion of offense, the way Lowe pitched. Despite a precarious first inning, the sophomore finished with only three hits and two walks against. She struck out six.

Lowe's best play of the game came in the top of the sixth inning as Central Square threatened to ruin her shutout bid. The Red Hawks' Jailynn Patchen sent a flare into right field that went for a triple. However, the next batter Lauren Scheuer zipped a liner right back at Lowe, who snared the comebacker and doubled off the runner at third.