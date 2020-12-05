Preview: 49ers head to new home in Arizona to host Bills

"When we show up to the stadium, we'll know obviously what happened last time we were there," linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. "Not so much looking back but we're motivated, motivated to get back there and kind of redeem ourselves. I know it's a different team but at the same time in that stadium. ... We know what happened the last time we played there, so we'll use it for motivation.

NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME

Night-time hasn't been the right time for Buffalo. The Bills are 6-23 in prime-time games since 2000, and have lost nine straight on Monday night since a 23-18 win at Miami on Oct. 4, 1999. Buffalo is 0-2 in night games this season, with losses at Tennessee, in a COVID-19 rescheduled Tuesday night outing on Oct. 13, and Kansas City the following week.

The Bills' most recent prime-time victory came last season, when they clinched a playoff berth with a 17-10 win at Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, a Sunday. Buffalo is scheduled to play two more night games, hosting Pittsburgh on Dec. 13, and at New England on Dec. 28.

