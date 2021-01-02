Preview: Gailey's soft spot for Buffalo ends with Miami needing a win

There's more on the line for the Dolphins, who would still clinch a berth should either Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis lose.

Here then is a chance to make amends for Gailey and Dolphins backup Ryan Fitzpatrick, who departed Buffalo soon after Gailey was fired and was the Jets starter in 2015.

Both have played significant roles in nudging the young, rebuilding Dolphins to a better-than-expected 10-5 record and the cusp of their third playoff berth since 2002. Fitzpatrick did his part in helping Miami retain control of its playoff chances by replacing Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and rallying the Dolphins to a last-second 26-25 win at Las Vegas last weekend.

Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick won't be around to perform any of his "FitzMagic" on Sunday.

Tagovailoa was already pegged to start against Buffalo, and he'll have to finish, too, after Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"He's our guy," receiver Isaiah Ford said. "But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we've got a job to do."

Now the burden falls on Tagovailoa, who has a 6-2 record.