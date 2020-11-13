Preview: Syracuse's Jim Boeheim hopeful for start of his 45th season

MOTOR MAN

Griffin, son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin, wants to prove that he's more than just a shooter and he's already convinced his coach.

"I think he's probably the most high-motor player I've seen in a while," Boeheim said. "I haven't seen that many perimeter players that have that kind of motor. He's in a lot of stuff. He gets involved in a lot of different things."

VOCAL JOE

Girard was a leader in high school in Glens Falls, New York and graduated as the state's all-time leading scorer. Boeheim made him the starter at point guard and he had a solid freshman year, averaging 33 minutes and 12.4 points and posting a team-high 113 assists with 60 turnovers. Accustomed to the spotlight in high school, Girard easily adapted to the bigger stage. He expects to take on a bigger role this year.

"Freshman year I was still trying to be a leader," Girard said. "This year I'll be a little bit more vocal. Last year we had older guys, veterans who could help me out with that."

LATE SCHEDULE

The Orange still haven't completed their non-conference schedule but do know they will open the season Nov. 27 at home against Bryant and will play three of their first four ACC games on the road, starting with Boston College on Dec. 12. The ACC schedule also includes road games against Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia. Also on the docket is a home game against Georgetown in January and a road contest against Rutgers in early December as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Basketball tickets in the Carrier Dome are not available at this time.

