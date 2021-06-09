Process takes next step: Auburn boys lacrosse beats Central Square in sectionals

AUBURN — Following two consecutive losses to Section III powers Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa, Auburn boys lacrosse had its work cut out.
A nine-game winning streak ensued, and now the Maroons are one win away from their sixth straight sectional final appearance.
Auburn dismissed Central Square in a Class B sectional quarterfinal meeting, 13-5, Wednesday at Holland Stadium.
The Maroons dominated the first half behind dueling hat tricks from Colin Tardiff and Zach Crosby, which propelled Auburn to an 11-1 lead at halftime.
While the team still has plenty to learn even as the season has progressed into sectionals, according to Matt Smith, the Maroons' fortunes can be traced back to a one-goal win over Westhill on May 8. That game, in Smith's eyes, proved that his players were capable of hanging with the big boys.
"It wasn't a come to Jesus moment, but we knew it was a process and the kids had to trust the process," Smith said. "We have an extremely young team with kids that have never played before in starting positions. We needed to be patient.
"I think the turnaround was that Westhill game. There a No. 1 seed (in Class D) and I believe they've only lost two games this season. That was a big win for us against a quality program, and I think that was the injection these players needed. They saw they could beat a good team, and we got better throughout the year."
Like many central New York teams competing in sectionals on Tuesday, the Maroons were bit by the weather bug. Their contest against Central Square actually began at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but less than three minutes in the game went into a delay when lightning strikes were visible in the area. After about an hour delay, officials decided to reconvene Wednesday, with the score tied 0-0 in the first quarter.
When the two teams hit the field on Wednesday, the game wasn't scoreless for long. Crosby nabbed the Maroons' first tally, while Tardiff had his three goals by the end of the first quarter. Behind tallies from Christian Hogan (three), Charles Cunningham (two), Trey Masters and Max Gorney (one apiece), Auburn was able to cruise the rest of the game.
Goalie Jackson Siddall was called upon to make three saves, while Ty Hlywa led the team with six ground balls.
Looking back on the last 24 hours — that featured a thunderstorm that Smith, a Marvel movie fan, said reminded him of the Avengers character Thor — Auburn's coaching staff implored their players that weather oddities are the beauty of sports.
"It's unpredictable, just like life," Smith said. "We told the guys this was another challenge and another wall, and let's climb over it. To their credit, they stayed focused on what we wanted to accomplish."
While pleased to be back on the field in the wake of a lost 2020 season, the Maroons aren't employing a happy-to-be-here attitude. The upcoming test, a trip to top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday, will be Auburn's toughest. Considering the long, arduous road from this season and beyond, the Maroons are ready to tackle the next obstacle.
"They're one of the best teams in the state, but we're gonna go after them and give them everything we have," Smith said. "We'll let the chips fall where they may. We're a team that's won 11 games this year. We're not just happy to be here. We've been working since last April to make sure we put a quality team on the field."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.