Professional fishing returning to Cayuga Lake, as Major League Fishing announces tour

Professional fishing is returning to Cayuga Lake next year.

Major League Fishing announced next season's schedule on Wednesday, and included among the tour's several stops is Union Springs, which will host a tournament Aug. 6 through Aug. 11, 2022.

Cayuga Lake is the only northeastern location on the schedule.

"It's incredibly exciting to bring the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour to new fisheries and communities," Major League Fishing's Michael Mulone said in a press release. "We appreciate the support of the outstanding communities that are hosting our Bass Pro Tour events and look forward to bringing our fast-paced, fan-friendly competitions to them."

Cayuga Lake is considered the seventh stage of the Bass Pro Tour schedule. Each stage features six days of competition, where anglers will use the catch-weight and immediate-release format.

Major League Fishing was founded in 2011 and is regularly broadcast on national networks such as CBS, the Discovery Channel and the Outdoor Channel.

When Major League Fishing hits Cayuga Lake next August, it'll mark the first time since 2019 that Union Springs has hosted professional anglers.