Prominent Section III league moves wrestling to spring, leaving Auburn in flux

What began as a promising week will only require more patience for several wrestling programs in central New York.

The Salt City Athletic Conference, which features many of Section III's Class AA and Class A schools including Auburn, is moving its wrestling season to spring.

The postponement was first reported by syracuse.com and confirmed by Auburn varsity wrestling coach Andy Corbett to The Citizen Friday night.

According to Corbett there is a possibility that Auburn will remain in the winter season if other Section III leagues, such as the Onondaga High School League, don't follow the SCAC's lead. A final decision on Auburn's season is expected early next week.

"Everything is kinda in flux right now. We don't know what we're gonna do," Corbett said. "If we do push it to the spring, at least that gives the kids a couple more months to get used to wearing a mask, plus they can get back in shape.

"It's all about getting kids back on the mat. It doesn't matter about wins and losses."