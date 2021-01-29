Prominent Section III league moves wrestling to spring, leaving Auburn in flux

What began as a promising week will only require more patience for several wrestling programs in central New York.
The Salt City Athletic Conference, which features many of Section III's Class AA and Class A schools including Auburn, is moving its wrestling season to spring.
The postponement was first reported by syracuse.com and confirmed by Auburn varsity wrestling coach Andy Corbett to The Citizen Friday night.
In coordination with this week's announcement that high-risk sports can begin Feb. 1, the Ca…
According to Corbett there is a possibility that Auburn will remain in the winter season if other Section III leagues, such as the Onondaga High School League, don't follow the SCAC's lead. A final decision on Auburn's season is expected early next week.
"Everything is kinda in flux right now. We don't know what we're gonna do," Corbett said. "If we do push it to the spring, at least that gives the kids a couple more months to get used to wearing a mask, plus they can get back in shape.
"It's all about getting kids back on the mat. It doesn't matter about wins and losses."
Last Friday, Jan. 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would allow high-risk sports, including wrestling, to begin competition Feb. 1 as long as school districts had approval from their local health department. On Friday, the Cayuga County Health Department issued guidelines for high-risk sports to return, provided that central New York's positivity rate for COVID-19 does not exceed 5%, based on a 7-day rolling average.
Wrestlers would require 10 practices before dual meets could start.
However, even with Cuomo's approval, there has been concern of whether it was appropriate to bring back wrestling while New York state still battles COVID-19. Section VI, which covers the Buffalo area, announced Thursday that it was moving its wrestling season to the spring. According to The Buffalo News, Section VI's decision heavily factored in a report from the CDC that detailed a COVID-19 outbreak in Florida that was traced back to multiple wrestling tournaments.
Corbett said he was "lukewarm" with the possibility wrestling season could be further delayed. Two days ago, he said, the Maroons were beginning to prepare for the season — now their season could be delayed, again.
However, a move to spring has its benefits. Section III already announced it would not be holding sectional tournaments for any sport this winter, meaning Auburn's competition would be limited to dual meets. However, Section III has not ruled old holding sectional championships in the spring.
If Auburn is able to compete in sectionals, the Maroons would have an opportunity at a sectional champion for a third-straight year. In 2019, Luca Pirozzolo became the first Auburn wrestler in over 40 years to win at sectionals. In 2020, Pirozzolo and Keyshin Cooper both claimed Section III Division I titles.
"For Luca, obviously this year is his senior year and we were looking forward to it quite a bit," Corbett said. "I still want to see him wrestle a few more times as a high schooler, but it's not gonna be the same as if we were wrestling in the state tournament.
"I'm kind've in the middle. Should we even try (to have a season)? Or should be err on the side of caution? It's not my decision luckily."
How the SCAC's decision impacts the rest of Section III remains to be seen. As of Friday night, none of Section III's other four leagues have decided to postpone their wrestling seasons to spring.
Aside from Auburn, Cayuga County features three other varsity wrestling programs. Cato-Meridian and the merged Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron program are both in Section III's OHSL, while Moravia has a team in Section IV.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.