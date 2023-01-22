Pucino, Paquette capture Cayuga County Masters bowling titles

One bowler broke through for her first championship while the other repeated his title run from a year ago in the Masters bowling tournaments that concluded Sunday at King Ferry Bowling Center.

In the Paper Bears Stoves Open Masters, Seneca Falls resident Mike Pucino captured his second straight tournament trophy with a 729-626 victory in the final match over runner-up Tim Cloonan. Pucino went undefeated in match play over the double-elimination tournament's two weekends of competition. Thirty-two bowlers qualified for the competition earlier in the month.

Pucino defeated Cloonan 711-665 earlier Sunday to emerge as the winners' bracket finalist. Cloonan then earned the right to a rematch with Pucino with a 607-588 over Jim Swagler in the losers' bracket final, but fell short in the final.

In the women's tournament, Weedsport resident Chelsea Paquette won her first Masters championship after finishing in second place in both 2016 and 2022.

Like her counterpart champion in the open tournament, Paquette went through the women's field without a loss. She captured the crown with a 644-613 victory in the final over Mikayla Guernsey.

Guernsey avenged a winners' bracket semifinal loss on Saturday to two-time defending champion Michelle Reynolds. Guernsey won three straight losers' bracket matches, including the bracket final over Reynolds, to advance to the final.

Both tournaments featured three weekends of bowling, starting with qualifying at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport. Match play took place last weekend at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius and Falcon Lanes in Auburn, before the final eight bowlers in both tournaments advance to this weekend's matches in King Ferry.

Paper Bears Stoves Open Masters results

Winners' bracket:

Mike Pucino 676 Gary Reynolds 532

Tim Cloonan 581 John Spingler 541

Losers' bracket:

Jim Swagler Bob Dellostritto 553

Joe Willis III 541 TJ O'Donnell 542

Winners' bracket:

Mike Puccino 711 Tim Cloonan 665

Losers' bracket:

Jim Swagler 665 Joe Willis III 564

Gary Reynolds 661 John Spingler 631

Jim Swagler 570 Gary Reynolds 555

Tim Cloonan 607 Jim Swagler 588

Overall final:

Mike Pucino 729 Tim Cloonan 625

Women's Masters results

Winners' bracket:

Michelle Reynolds 562 Mikayla Guernsey 552

Chelsea Paquette 556 Jen Carmell 423

Losers' bracket:

Jackie Gibbs 530 Missie Schreier 505

Samantha Jones 499 Deanna Connolly 459

Winners' bracket:

Chelsea Paquette 643 Michelle Reynolds 617

Losers' bracket:

Samantha Jones 602 Jackie Gibbs 487

Mikayla Guernsey 654 Jen Carmell 489

Mikayla Guernsey 737 Samantha Jones 535

Mikayla Guernsey 667 Michelle Reynolds 544

Overall final:

Chelsea Paquette 644 Mikayla Guernsey 613

