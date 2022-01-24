Pucino, Reynolds win Cayuga County-area Masters bowling tourney titles

This year's Masters bowling tournament champions took the same difficult path to the title.
Both the UNC Open Masters and Women's Masters competitions on Sunday crowned champions who battled back from second-round losses a week earlier. Mike Pucino, the 2021 runner-up, won his first Masters while Michelle Reynolds captured her second straight.
This year's double-elimination tournaments featuring the best Cayuga County-area bowlers took place over three weeks of qualifying and match play, culminating with the championship rounds Sunday afternoon at King Ferry Bowling Center.
Pucino's title was a revenge tour of sorts. After falling in the second round of match play to Matt Mosher, he worked his way through the losers bracket. Along the way to the finals, he defeated the man who beat him a year ago to win the 2021 crown, Cory Slater. He later defeated Mosher in the losers bracket final to advance to the finals, where he would need two victories to become champion.
That's exactly what he delivered, with 676-667 and 719-595 wins over Corey Dockstader.
People are also reading…
In the women's tournament, Reynolds earned her second title in a similar fashion. She dropped a second-round match to Chelsea Paquette a week ago, but then worked her way through the losers back to get a shot at a rematch in the finals.
Reynolds won the first finals match 650-620, and then captured the winner's trophy with a 657-645 victory.
Prior to last weekend's final rounds in King Ferry, Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport hosted match play on Jan. 15-16. The tourneys began with qualifying held Jan. 8-9 at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.
UNC Open Masters results
Saturday, Jan. 22
King Ferry Bowling Center
Winners bracket semifinals
Corey Dockstader 705 Jerry Locastro 600
Matt Mosher 679 Rick Lambrecht 0
Losers bracket rounds 6 and 7
Mike Pucino 706 Jeff Matty 689
Cory Slater 758 Matt Rooker 558
Mike Pucino 683 Cory Slater 603
Jerry Locastro 623 Rick Lambrecht 0
Sunday, Jan. 23
King Ferry Bowling Center
Winners bracket final
Corey Dockstader 660 Matt Mosher 582
Losers bracket semifinal
Mike Pucino 695 Jerry Locastro 598
Losers bracket final
Mike Pucino 800 Matt Mosher 540
Final match 1
Mike Pucino 676 Corey Dockstader 667
Final match 2
Mike Pucino 719 Corey Dockstader 595
Women's Masters results
Saturday, Jan. 22
King Ferry Bowling Center
Winners bracket semifinal
Chelsea Paquette 599 Jackie Gibbs 489
Ashley Rether 562 Mel Slater 541
Losers bracket rounds 4 and 5
Michelle Reynolds 650 Denice Hall 530
Renee Quick 454 Lisa Rouse 448
Michelle Reynolds 561 Renee Quick 506
Jackie Gibbs 636 Mel Slater 535
Sunday, Jan. 23
King Ferry Bowling Center
Winners bracket final
Chelsea Paquette 609 Ashley Rether 547
Losers bracket semifinal
Michelle Reynolds 540 Jackie Gibbs 467
Losers bracket final
Michelle Reynolds 625 Ashley Rether 505
Final match 1
Michelle Reynolds 650 Chelsea Paquette 620
Final match 2
Michelle Reynolds 657 Chelsea Paquette 645