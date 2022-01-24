Pucino, Reynolds win Cayuga County-area Masters bowling tourney titles

This year's Masters bowling tournament champions took the same difficult path to the title.

Both the UNC Open Masters and Women's Masters competitions on Sunday crowned champions who battled back from second-round losses a week earlier. Mike Pucino, the 2021 runner-up, won his first Masters while Michelle Reynolds captured her second straight.

This year's double-elimination tournaments featuring the best Cayuga County-area bowlers took place over three weeks of qualifying and match play, culminating with the championship rounds Sunday afternoon at King Ferry Bowling Center.

Pucino's title was a revenge tour of sorts. After falling in the second round of match play to Matt Mosher, he worked his way through the losers bracket. Along the way to the finals, he defeated the man who beat him a year ago to win the 2021 crown, Cory Slater. He later defeated Mosher in the losers bracket final to advance to the finals, where he would need two victories to become champion.

That's exactly what he delivered, with 676-667 and 719-595 wins over Corey Dockstader.

In the women's tournament, Reynolds earned her second title in a similar fashion. She dropped a second-round match to Chelsea Paquette a week ago, but then worked her way through the losers back to get a shot at a rematch in the finals.

Reynolds won the first finals match 650-620, and then captured the winner's trophy with a 657-645 victory.

Prior to last weekend's final rounds in King Ferry, Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport hosted match play on Jan. 15-16. The tourneys began with qualifying held Jan. 8-9 at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.

UNC Open Masters results



Saturday, Jan. 22

King Ferry Bowling Center

Winners bracket semifinals

Corey Dockstader 705 Jerry Locastro 600

Matt Mosher 679 Rick Lambrecht 0

Losers bracket rounds 6 and 7

Mike Pucino 706 Jeff Matty 689

Cory Slater 758 Matt Rooker 558

Mike Pucino 683 Cory Slater 603

Jerry Locastro 623 Rick Lambrecht 0

Sunday, Jan. 23

King Ferry Bowling Center

Winners bracket final

Corey Dockstader 660 Matt Mosher 582

Losers bracket semifinal

Mike Pucino 695 Jerry Locastro 598

Losers bracket final

Mike Pucino 800 Matt Mosher 540

Final match 1

Mike Pucino 676 Corey Dockstader 667

Final match 2

Mike Pucino 719 Corey Dockstader 595

Women's Masters results

Saturday, Jan. 22

King Ferry Bowling Center

Winners bracket semifinal

Chelsea Paquette 599 Jackie Gibbs 489

Ashley Rether 562 Mel Slater 541

Losers bracket rounds 4 and 5

Michelle Reynolds 650 Denice Hall 530

Renee Quick 454 Lisa Rouse 448

Michelle Reynolds 561 Renee Quick 506

Jackie Gibbs 636 Mel Slater 535

Sunday, Jan. 23

King Ferry Bowling Center

Winners bracket final

Chelsea Paquette 609 Ashley Rether 547

Losers bracket semifinal

Michelle Reynolds 540 Jackie Gibbs 467

Losers bracket final

Michelle Reynolds 625 Ashley Rether 505

Final match 1

Michelle Reynolds 650 Chelsea Paquette 620

Final match 2

Michelle Reynolds 657 Chelsea Paquette 645

