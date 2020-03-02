Puck dynasty: Skaneateles wins fourth section title in five years

SYRACUSE — When Skaneateles played Whitesboro to wrap up the regular season less than two weeks ago, it took three full periods and almost all of overtime for the Lakers to reach three goals.

This time around, Skaneateles didn't even need an entire period to reach goal No. 3.

An early barrage was enough to boost the Lakers to a 5-1 win over Whitesboro Monday in the Section III Division II championship. The win gifts Skaneateles its second straight title and fourth in the last five years.

Even in this puck dynasty, the Lakers have a more substantial goal in mind. When the final seconds ticked down and the celebration began, the cries of joy were more subdued than a typical section champ. Skaneateles still has eyes for another state title after winning the program's fourth last season.

"I think the confidence is high, but we also know how quickly it can end," coach Mitch Major said. "Our road is not going to be easy."

One of the best forward lines in the section was up to its old tricks once again. The combination of Garrett Krieger, Charlie Major and Charlie Russell combined to score four of the Lakers' five goals. Krieger and Russell both figured in with two goals each, while the winger Major served as the set-up man on a few.