Puck dynasty: Skaneateles wins fourth section title in five years

SYRACUSE — When Skaneateles played Whitesboro to wrap up the regular season less than two weeks ago, it took three full periods and almost all of overtime for the Lakers to reach three goals.
This time around, Skaneateles didn't even need an entire period to reach goal No. 3.
An early barrage was enough to boost the Lakers to a 5-1 win over Whitesboro Monday in the Section III Division II championship. The win gifts Skaneateles its second straight title and fourth in the last five years.
Even in this puck dynasty, the Lakers have a more substantial goal in mind. When the final seconds ticked down and the celebration began, the cries of joy were more subdued than a typical section champ. Skaneateles still has eyes for another state title after winning the program's fourth last season.
"I think the confidence is high, but we also know how quickly it can end," coach Mitch Major said. "Our road is not going to be easy."
FINAL in ice hockey— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) March 3, 2020
Skaneateles 5, Whitesboro 1
Lakers win their second straight Sec III Div II title, and fourth in five years. Skan will play the state quarters in Buffalo this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/16Qq2Ofx2R
One of the best forward lines in the section was up to its old tricks once again. The combination of Garrett Krieger, Charlie Major and Charlie Russell combined to score four of the Lakers' five goals. Krieger and Russell both figured in with two goals each, while the winger Major served as the set-up man on a few.
On last year's title team, that trio served in more of a secondary role. This year, they've led the way.
"I've been playing with Charlie on the same line for six years and Garrett for five I think," Russell said. "We know where each other (will be) on the ice."
GOAL: Skaneateles— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) March 3, 2020
Quick transition by the Lakers results in a 3-on-1, and Skan makes it look easy. Charlie Russell scores on a pass from Charlie Major.
It’s 2-0 Skan, under 3 minutes left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/o80PHJApTU
You have free articles remaining.
There was nothing flashy about any of Skaneateles' goals against the Warriors. The first of the game was the result of a turnover by Whitesboro in its own zone, with Krieger on the finishing end. Others, including a second-period tally from Jack Henry, were rewards for crashing the net and cashing in on rebounds.
"In playoffs, that's how you win games," Russell said.
Added coach Major, "It's playoff hockey. Sometimes it's going to be a little uglier."
While the scoreboard heavily favored Skaneateles after the first period, Whitesboro had its chances. Still locked in a scoreless game, Whiteboro was a player down when Noah Scranton entered the Skaneateles zone on a 2-on-1 with Troy Chamberlain. Scranton slid a pass around the lone Lakers defender to Chamberlain back door for what could've been a slam dunk goal, but goalie Adam Casper slid across the crease and made a pad save.
Minutes later, Skaneateles opened the scoring.
GOAL: Skaneateles— Justin Ritzel (@CitizenRitz) March 3, 2020
Costly turnover by Whitesboro in its own zone results in a goal by Garrett Krieger.
It’s 1-0 Skaneateles, 8:02 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/EAJGXQVuK7
Because Section III owns the state's at-large bid this year, both participants in the section title game advance regardless of who won.
Last time Section III held the at-large bid, Skaneateles lost the section title game to Christian Brothers Academy, made the state tourney anyway and ended up winning it all.
The Lakers were more than happy to take a different path this time around. After all, section titles don't grow on trees.
"Sectional titles don't come along very often," coach Major said. "You've gotta make sure that that's your objective and that's your goal. Now we look forward starting now."
Skaneateles remains unbeaten on the season at 21-0-2. The Lakers will play again this weekend, traveling to Buffalo to face Section VI representative Starpoint.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.