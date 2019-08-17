STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Auburn Doubledays' previously cold bats warmed up on the road Saturday, but it wasn't enough to prevent the team's fifth straight loss.
Brandon Purcell hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Stanley Espinal doubled and singled as the State College Spikes defeated the Doubledays 6-5.
Donivan Williams scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Brylie Ware and Purcell.
Junior Gonzalez (3-4) got the win in relief while Gilberto Chu (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Adalberto Carrillo singled three times, scoring two runs for the Doubledays. Auburn built a 3-0 lead through two and a half innings, but the Spikes battle back to grab a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Auburn then rallied for a couple of runs over the next two innings to take a 5-4 lead, but the bullpen couldn't hold on.
A double-header is on tap Sunday for the Spikes and Doubledays on Sunday.