{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Doubledays Logo

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Auburn Doubledays' previously cold bats warmed up on the road Saturday, but it wasn't enough to prevent the team's fifth straight loss.

Brandon Purcell hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Stanley Espinal doubled and singled as the State College Spikes defeated the Doubledays 6-5.

Donivan Williams scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Brylie Ware and Purcell.

Junior Gonzalez (3-4) got the win in relief while Gilberto Chu (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Adalberto Carrillo singled three times, scoring two runs for the Doubledays. Auburn built a 3-0 lead through two and a half innings, but the Spikes battle back to grab a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Auburn then rallied for a couple of runs over the next two innings to take a 5-4 lead, but the bullpen couldn't hold on.

A double-header is on tap Sunday for the Spikes and Doubledays on Sunday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations