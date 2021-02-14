Q&A: Auburn's Tim Locastro talks MLB offseason, engagement, Doubledays and more

Locastro: I want to build off that, but we only played 60 games last year. So now it's to the point where consistency is going to be the number one thing. It's a marathon and not a sprint, so being able to do that across 162 games instead of just 60 games that's one of the main things.

The Citizen: With no universal designated hitter this year, does that give a player like you more opportunities? How does that change things for National League teams? (Note: For last season, there was a universal DH for both leagues. That rule won't be in place for the NL this season.)

Locastro: I think both having a DH and not having a DH, they both have their pros and cons. I think there's going to be a lot more games this year where there's going to be more double switches, more defensive switches and there's not really as much when there's a DH because pitchers tend to go longer. You gotta be prepared from the second, third innings and on in the NL games and just gotta stay ready no matter what. Things can change in an instant.

The Citizen: How do the Diamondbacks look this year after a disappointing 2020?