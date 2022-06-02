Recapturing the magic: Doubledays hope to improve on success of first season

AUBURN — The Auburn Doubledays are back in town.

The 2022 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season begins on Friday for most teams, and players from across the United States have arrived at Falcon Park in the last several days to prepare.

This summer will mark Auburn's second season participating in the PGCBL, and the team will again be led by second-year manager Ben Julian.

Most players arrive on the heels of their collegiate baseball season, and according to Julian, are primarily first- or second-year college players.

Some competed as closely as Ithaca College, while others travel in from southern states such as Louisiana and Texas.

Regardless of background, players share a common mentality: To win and bring a championship team to Auburn this summer. The D'days came close last summer in their inaugural season, ultimately bowing out of the PGCBL postseason in the semifinal.

"The goal is always to win a championship," Julian said. "I'm not big into moral victories. Without winning, to me it's not as successful of a season. I think the city wants a championship and ownership wants one, and I would love to be able to provide that. I think Auburn deserves it."

Most of the faces on the diamond this summer will be fresh, but Julian — along with team owners Don Lewis and Bob Ohmann — did recruit some returners from last year.

That includes Eddy Rives (Miami, Florida) from Ithaca College and Chris Auclair (Baldwinsville) of D'Youville, who Julian brought back this year to show the ropes to those unfamiliar with Auburn and Falcon Park.

According to Julian, having returners — he called them "glue guys" — is integral to recapturing the magic of last season.

Rives, a right-handed hurler, said part of his inspiration to return to the Doubledays this year was because "last summer was probably the most fun I've had playing summer ball."

"Auburn is a very welcoming place and an amazing place to be," Rives said. "Nothing felt better than being here and pitching for this crowd. The fans we have are very supportive."

Auclair joined the D'days midway through the 2021 season, but that was not his first experience at Falcon Park. He recalls pitching at Auburn's baseball home as a high schooler with the B'ville and enjoyed the support in his return.

"The community cares for this team just as much as they did in the past when it was a minor league team," Auclair said. "That's the main reason I came back."

Others, like Louisiana-Monroe's Lane Little (West Monroe, Louisiana) and Cole Brady (Nacogdoches, Texas) had little familiarity with Auburn and arrived within the last few days after 20-plus hour trips.

Their goal for their first week is to acclimate to new surroundings.

"I already feel like I know some of (my teammates) pretty well, and it's only been two days," Little said. "I feel like it's gonna be a fun summer. I see this as a cool opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think it'll be a great experience to meet new people and stay focused on baseball."

Brady said transporting to Auburn is a "big jump" but not something he's unaccustomed to, having lived three hours away from home to attend college. Now that he's in Auburn, he's ready to compete.

"I'm ready to win some ballgames and get to know everybody more and more," Brady said. "That'll be the things I take away from this experience."

The Doubledays have one advantage this summer that didn't exist last year: Time.

While most teams begin player recruitment for the PGCBL in the fall, Auburn was late to the game in 2021. That meant most of the roster comprised of Division III-level players, competing against other squads with Division I talent.

Such a situation, said Rives, allowed the players to develop a chip on their shoulder. That's a mentality Julian hopes this year's team continues, but acknowledged that each season brings with it a new identity.

"You have to go out and play the game. Preparing is one thing, performing is another," Julian said. "We started off 0-3 if I remember correctly last season. We had a lot of DIII players that were overlooked for some reason. Once that 'awe factor' went away, we got into that grind mentality where we're gonna fight and prove people wrong."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net.

