Record-setting Syracuse RB Tucker declares for NFL draft

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has declared for the 2023 NFL draft and will forego the team's upcoming bowl game.

The third-year running back announced his decision on Instagram Saturday evening.

Tucker becomes the second player from SU to declare for the draft this week — defensive back Garrett Williams announced his intent on Thursday.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL since I was in elementary school. In the fifth grade, my dad committed to helping me get there and we’ve been on a mission ever since. Well, today we move another step closer. I’m happy to announce I will be entering the 2023 NFL draft,” Tucker wrote in his post.

Tucker concludes his Syracuse career with the third-most rushing yards in program history (3,182), and is the first player in school history to have back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 250-plus receiving yards.

In 2021, Tucker bested Joe Morris’ record for rushing yards in a single season with 1,496, shattering a mark that stood for 40 years.

SU is scheduled to face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium.