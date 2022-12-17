 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Record-setting Syracuse RB Tucker declares for NFL draft

Syracuse Wake Forest Football

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest Nov. 19 in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

 Chuck Burton, Associated Press

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has declared for the 2023 NFL draft and will forego the team's upcoming bowl game.

The third-year running back announced his decision on Instagram Saturday evening. 

Tucker becomes the second player from SU to declare for the draft this week — defensive back Garrett Williams announced his intent on Thursday. 

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL since I was in elementary school. In the fifth grade, my dad committed to helping me get there and we’ve been on a mission ever since. Well, today we move another step closer. I’m happy to announce I will be entering the 2023 NFL draft,” Tucker wrote in his post.

Tucker concludes his Syracuse career with the third-most rushing yards in program history (3,182), and is the first player in school history to have back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 250-plus receiving yards.

In 2021, Tucker bested Joe Morris’ record for rushing yards in a single season with 1,496, shattering a mark that stood for 40 years.

SU is scheduled to face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium.

