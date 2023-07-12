Registration is open for the 2023 Cayuga County Men’s District Golf Tournament.

The two-day event will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.

Highland Park will host the opening round, while Dutch Hollow Country Club will host the final round.

Saturday’s tee times begin at 11 a.m.

To qualify, entries must be a male resident of Cayuga County, a male member at an approved golf course in Cayuga County, placed in the 2022 championship flight or placed in the 2023 Bob Hoey Junior Golf Tournament.

The men’s entry fee is $80, while the senior division entry fee is $65. Senior participants (ages 60 and over) will play from the senior tees.

Applicants can contact Jeff Catalfano at (315) 730-2475 with any questions. Applications can be mailed to 6095 Oakridge Rd. Auburn, NY 13021. Checks are payable to CCMDGA.

Carter Mizro, a recent Auburn High graduate, is the reigning tournament champion. Mizro shot a 146 across two days in 2022, including a 72 in the final round, to win the tournament. Jeff Catalfano (149), Nick Wilson (152), Brian Hoey (152), Jack Weinerth (154) and Ben Hoatland (154) rounded out last year’s top players.

Ben Appleby is the defending champion in the senior division, after scoring a 150 last year.