Registration opens for virtual Great Race

There will be no starting and finish line at Emerson Park this year, but Great Race competitors can now register to compete online.
Originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, Great Race organizers decided in May to cancel the event due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. However, a virtual race is being offered.
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Great Race has been canceled and will instead be replaced with…
Interested racers can go to great-race.com to register their teams, with various three- or four-person options for the traditional (10K run, 20-mile bicycling, 4-mile canoe/kayak) or short (5K run, 10-mile bicycling, 2-mile canoe/kayak) course distances being offered.
Participants can create their own course, instead of running the traditional Great Race course that begins at Emerson Park and ends on the shores of Owasco Lake.
Once each team records their desired time, results can be submitted online. Full results from the virtual race will be posted online on the original race date, Aug. 9.
Registration continues through Aug. 3 and there is a $20 participation fee per person. Participants will receive a Great Race t-shirt. Those wishing to "volunteer" can also pay $20 to receive a t-shirt. Other monetary donations are welcome, and all race proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.
This year was expected to be the 43rd running of the Great Race. According to Great Race organizer Jim Hanley, 2020 will be the first time the race will not take place as scheduled. In 1982, only the fifth year of the race, the event was interrupted by a thunderstorm that rolled through Owasco during the paddling portion.
The race has always included three parts -- running, bicycling and paddling -- with little change to the course. It starts at Emerson Park in Owasco and Fleming, goes through the city of Auburn and returns to finish on the shores of Owasco Lake at Emerson Park.
The in-person race will resume next year, on Aug. 8, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!