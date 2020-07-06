Registration opens for virtual Great Race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no starting and finish line at Emerson Park this year, but Great Race competitors can now register to compete online.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, Great Race organizers decided in May to cancel the event due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. However, a virtual race is being offered.

Interested racers can go to great-race.com to register their teams, with various three- or four-person options for the traditional (10K run, 20-mile bicycling, 4-mile canoe/kayak) or short (5K run, 10-mile bicycling, 2-mile canoe/kayak) course distances being offered.

Participants can create their own course, instead of running the traditional Great Race course that begins at Emerson Park and ends on the shores of Owasco Lake.

Once each team records their desired time, results can be submitted online. Full results from the virtual race will be posted online on the original race date, Aug. 9.

Registration continues through Aug. 3 and there is a $20 participation fee per person. Participants will receive a Great Race t-shirt. Those wishing to "volunteer" can also pay $20 to receive a t-shirt. Other monetary donations are welcome, and all race proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.