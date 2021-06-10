Report: Bailey throws no-hitter, underdog Union Springs stuns Unatego in sectionals

With zeroes across the board, Union Springs baseball is moving on in sectionals.

Seeded sixth in the Section IV Class C tournament, the Wolves rode a no-hitter from starting pitcher Ryan Bailey to upset No. 3 Unatego 1-0 on Wednesday.

Bailey, a senior, needed 96 pitches to get through his seven innings. Sixty-seven of those throws went for strikes.

He racked up 16 strikeouts, as nine batters were caught looking at strike three.

All that prevented Bailey from a perfect game was a single walk, issued to Spartans lead-off hitter Brandon Gregory.

Union Springs was held to only four hits on offense — and none for extra bases. But Dawson Halverson’s RBI that scored Dustin Walawender was all the support Bailey needed.

In addition to Halverson and Walawender, Matt Winters and Tyler Weaver singled. Jake Walter, Nick Weaver and Halverson all walked. Walter added a stolen base.

Upsets have been common so far in Section IV’s Class C tournament. Seventh-seeded Lansing knocked off No. 2 Elmira Notre Dame on Tuesday, paving the way for Union Springs to host a sectional game. The Wolves will be home against the Bobcats in a game at Wells College at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

While Bailey's 96 pitches will prevent him from throwing again on Thursday, he could be available to pitch on Saturday if the Wolves defeat Lansing to reach the sectional title game. New York state's latest high school pitch count rules dictate that in May, pitchers who throw between 72 to 102 pitches require three nights of rest before their next outing.

