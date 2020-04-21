Report: Minor League Baseball to agree to reduction, Doubledays likely gone

Efforts to create a Dream League apparently stalled, as MiLB raised concerns over the long-term financial stability of such a league. However, MLB and MiLB are still working toward a system that allows teams currently affiliated with major league clubs to maintain ties with MLB, even if those teams wouldn't field draft picks or signees, according to the Baseball America report.

The current professional baseball agreement ends after the 2020 season, though due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are doubts about whether minor league baseball, particularly at the lower levels, will take place at all. According to The Associated Press, MLB declined minor league baseball's request to extend the current professional baseball agreement for another year.

Whether or not short-season leagues, like the New York-Penn League, have games this year will likely be determined by what MLB does with its amateur draft. Under normal circumstances, the start of short-season baseball coincides with the draft in June and the season continues through the beginning of September.