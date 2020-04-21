Report: Minor League Baseball to agree to reduction, Doubledays likely gone

Auburn's status as a minor league baseball city could be coming to an end, Baseball America reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball will convene via teleconference Wednesday and MiLB will agree to a reduction in total teams that will see its total drop from 160 to 120.
In the agreement, each major league team would have four minor league affiliates and one rookie ball team that would operate out of each team's spring training complex. That would effectively end the New York-Penn League, which the Auburn Doubledays are a member of.
Among MLB's other initial concerns were improving the standard of minor league facilities, the amount of travel, and player salaries. The latter was addressed in February when MLB agreed to raise wages for minor leaguers, starting in 2021.
The Doubledays could not be immediately reached for comment. In November, the team released a statement that said reports were "hard to ignore" but the team planned on "business as usual" in 2020.
Negotiations between MiLB and MLB on a new professional baseball agreement were first reported by Baseball America and the New York Times back in October. In the original report, MLB was proposing the elimination of rookie and short-season leagues. Cities, like Auburn, that would lose teams under the proposal would be offered membership in the new Dream League, a league for undrafted players.
Efforts to create a Dream League apparently stalled, as MiLB raised concerns over the long-term financial stability of such a league. However, MLB and MiLB are still working toward a system that allows teams currently affiliated with major league clubs to maintain ties with MLB, even if those teams wouldn't field draft picks or signees, according to the Baseball America report.
The current professional baseball agreement ends after the 2020 season, though due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are doubts about whether minor league baseball, particularly at the lower levels, will take place at all. According to The Associated Press, MLB declined minor league baseball's request to extend the current professional baseball agreement for another year.
Whether or not short-season leagues, like the New York-Penn League, have games this year will likely be determined by what MLB does with its amateur draft. Under normal circumstances, the start of short-season baseball coincides with the draft in June and the season continues through the beginning of September.
Normally 40 rounds, MLB already agreed to limit the 2020 draft to five rounds, though when it takes place is still up in the air. MLB reserves the right to push back the draft as far as July 20. The Associated Press reported in March that MLB could skip this year's amateur draft altogether if the coronavirus pandemic situation does not improve.
The Doubledays were already in the midst of an eventful offseason prior to Tuesday's report of contraction. General manager Adam Winslow, who began his second tenure with the team in 2017, resigned from his position in November. Winslow was replaced on an interim basis by Bob Scarbrough, who left the Doubledays in January after the team's hot stove dinner. David Lindberg, who previously served as sales and marketing manager and assistant general manager, is currently listed as the team's general manager.
The team will also have a new clubhouse leader should the season take place. Patrick Anderson, who coached at Class A Hagerstown last season, replaces Ralph Wheeler as Doubledays manager. Wheeler led Auburn to a 30-46 record in 2019, his lone season as Auburn's manager.
