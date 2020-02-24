Results and schedule from the second weekend of the Byrn's Jr. Masters tournament

The second weekend of the Byrn's Jr. Masters bowling tournament is in the books.
Here are the Round 1 results from the tournament and the upcoming schedule for the tournament, which will conclude with the boys and girls finals Sunday, March 1 at Falcon Lanes.
BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cedar House Lanes
Head-to-head Round 1 results
Matthew Fritz 584 - Brody Ryan 493
Michael Jesmer 624 - Ethan Reitema 409
Parker Miller 569 - Caleb Pidlypchak 491
James Casbarro 545 - Zachary lattin 437
Mathew Mosher 704 - Alex Guzewicz 529
Jarid Wilkes 527 - Tyler Abbott 421
James Wilkes 613 - Michael Campbell 456
Joey Eframson 567 - Nicholas Balog 522
Head-to-head Round 2
Winners bracket
Matthew Fritz 678 - Michael Jesmer 519
Parker Miller 603 - James Casbarro 555
Mathew Mosher 675 - Jarid Wilkes 604
James Wilkes 638 - Joey Eframson 558
Losers Bracket
Brody Ryan 529 - Ethan Reitema 493
Caleb Pidlypchak 384 - Zachary Lattin 437
Alex Guzewicz 560 - Tyler Abbott 545
Michael Campbell 434 - Nicholas Balog 508
Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House Lanes
Head-to-head (continued)
Losers bracket
Brody Ryan 558 - Zachary Lattin 496
Alex Guzewicz 567 - Nicholas Balog 595
Michael Jesmer 538 - James Casbarro 533
Jarid Wilkes 630 - Joey Eframson 467
Brody Ryan 475 - Nicholas Balog 572
Michael Jesmer 555 - Jarid Wilkes 532
Winners bracket
Matthew Fritz 649 - Parker Miller 715
Mathew Mosher 691 - James Wilkes 638
Head-to-head match play and finals schedule
Feb. 29 and March 1 at Falcon Lanes
Losers bracket
1 p.m.: Nicholas Balog vs. Michael Jesmer; Matthew Fritz vs. James Wilkes
Winners bracket
2:30 p.m.: Parker Miller vs. Matthew Mosher
GIRLS
Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House Lanes
Head-to-head Round 1
Kaylee Hodson 724 - Colleen Jump 690
Keri Jesmer 547 - Caroline Smead 4454
Jamilyn Casbarro 498 - Amber Pidlypchak 666
Makayla Smith 564 - Emily Iversen 498
Head-to-head Round 2
Winners bracket
Kaylee Hodson 779 - Keri Jesmer 488
Jamilyn Casbarro 514 - Emily Iversen 498
Losers bracket
Colleen Jump 516 - Caroline Smead 500
Jamilyn Casbarro 514 - Emily Iversen 539
Head-to-head match play and finals schedule
Feb. 29 and March 1 at Falcon Lanes
Losers bracket
1 p.m.: Colleen Jump v. Emily Iversen; Keri Jesmer vs. Makayla Smith
Winners bracket
2:30 p.m.: Kaylee Hodson vs. Amber Pidlypchak
