Results and schedule from the second weekend of the Byrn's Jr. Masters tournament
BOWLING

Results and schedule from the second weekend of the Byrn's Jr. Masters tournament

040119 Byrn's Jesmer

Keri Jesmer competes in the Byrn's Jr. Masters at King Ferry Bowling Center in 2019. 

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The second weekend of the Byrn's Jr. Masters bowling tournament is in the books.

Here are the Round 1 results from the tournament and the upcoming schedule for the tournament, which will conclude with the boys and girls finals Sunday, March 1 at Falcon Lanes. 

BOYS

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cedar House Lanes

Head-to-head Round 1 results

Matthew Fritz 584 - Brody Ryan 493

Michael Jesmer 624 - Ethan Reitema 409

Parker Miller 569 - Caleb Pidlypchak 491

James Casbarro 545 - Zachary lattin 437

Mathew Mosher 704 - Alex Guzewicz 529

Jarid Wilkes 527 - Tyler Abbott 421

James Wilkes 613 - Michael Campbell 456

Joey Eframson 567 - Nicholas Balog 522

Head-to-head Round 2

Winners bracket

Matthew Fritz 678 - Michael Jesmer 519

Parker Miller 603 - James Casbarro 555

Mathew Mosher 675 - Jarid Wilkes 604

James Wilkes 638 - Joey Eframson 558

Losers Bracket

Brody Ryan 529 - Ethan Reitema 493

Caleb Pidlypchak 384 - Zachary Lattin 437

Alex Guzewicz 560 - Tyler Abbott 545

Michael Campbell 434 - Nicholas Balog 508

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House Lanes

Head-to-head (continued)

Losers bracket

Brody Ryan 558 - Zachary Lattin 496

Alex Guzewicz 567 - Nicholas Balog 595

Michael Jesmer 538 - James Casbarro 533

Jarid Wilkes 630 - Joey Eframson 467

Brody Ryan 475 - Nicholas Balog 572

Michael Jesmer 555 - Jarid Wilkes 532

Winners bracket

Matthew Fritz 649 - Parker Miller 715

Mathew Mosher 691 - James Wilkes 638

Head-to-head match play and finals schedule

Feb. 29 and March 1 at Falcon Lanes

Losers bracket

1 p.m.: Nicholas Balog vs. Michael Jesmer; Matthew Fritz vs. James Wilkes

Winners bracket

2:30 p.m.: Parker Miller vs. Matthew Mosher

GIRLS

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House Lanes

Head-to-head Round 1

Kaylee Hodson 724 - Colleen Jump 690

Keri Jesmer 547 - Caroline Smead 4454

Jamilyn Casbarro 498 - Amber Pidlypchak 666

Makayla Smith 564 - Emily Iversen 498

Head-to-head Round 2

Winners bracket

Kaylee Hodson 779 - Keri Jesmer 488

Jamilyn Casbarro 514 - Emily Iversen 498

Losers bracket

Colleen Jump 516 - Caroline Smead 500

Jamilyn Casbarro 514 - Emily Iversen 539

Head-to-head match play and finals schedule

Feb. 29 and March 1 at Falcon Lanes

Losers bracket

1 p.m.: Colleen Jump v. Emily Iversen; Keri Jesmer vs. Makayla Smith

Winners bracket

2:30 p.m.: Kaylee Hodson vs. Amber Pidlypchak

