Results and upcoming schedule for the 2020 Junior Masters bowling tournament

Junior Masters Hodson

Kaylee Hodson bowls in the Byrn's Junior Masters at Rainbow Lanes in 2018. 

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The 2020 Junior Masters bowling tournament began at Starlite Lanes on Sunday, Feb. 16. The double-elimination tournament spreads out over three weekends, with the next round starting on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cedar House Lanes.

Here are the qualifying results and the upcoming schedule:

Boys qualifying results

Feb. 16 at Starlite Lanes

Matthew Fritz 702, Mathew Mosher 686, Michael Jesmer 630, Jarid Wilkes 622, Parker Miller 612, James Wilkes 587, James Casbarro 570, Joey Eframson 542, Brody Ryan 538, Alex Guzewicz 531, Ethan Reitema 529, Tyler Abbott 515, Caleb Pidlypchak 513, Michael Campbell 512, Zachary Lattin 510, Nicholas Balog 504, Dylan Howell 498, Michael Day 482, Jacob Blaylock 479

Round 1 head-to-head

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Cedar House

No. 1 Matthew Fritz vs. No. 9 Brody Ryan

No. 2 Mathew Mosher vs. No. 10 Alex Guzewicz

No. 3 Michael Jesmer vs. No. 11 Ethan Reitema

No. 4 Jarid Wilkes vs. No. 12 Tyler Abbott

No. 5 Parker Miller vs. No. 13 Caleb Pidlypchak

No. 6 James Wilkes vs. No. 14. Michael Campbell

No. 7 James Casbarro vs. No. 15 Zachary Lattin

No. 8, Joey Eframson vs. No. 16 Nicholas Balog

Girls qualifying results

Feb. 16 at Starlite Lanes

Kaylee Hodson 563, Jamilyn Casbarro 561, Keri Jesmer 559, Makayla Smith 536, Colleen Jump 529, Amber Pidlypchak 526, Caroline Smead 505, Emily Iversen 490, Jenna Jump 488, Grace Wiseman 460, Lily Snyder 456

Round 1 head-to-head

1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cedar House

No. 1 Kaylee Hodson vs. No. 5 Colleen Jump

No. 2 Jamilyn Casbarro vs. No. 6 Amber Pidlypchak

No. 3 Keri Jesmer vs. No. 7 Carolina Smead

No. 4 Makayla Smith vs. No. 8 Emily Iversen

