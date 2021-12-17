Retiring Skaneateles soccer coach Aaron Moss receives national coaching award

The awards continue to pile up for the Skaneateles boys soccer program.

Former Lakers head coach Aaron Moss has been named the 2021 National Coach of the Year for small public schools by the United Soccer Coaches association, it was announced Friday.

The organization recognizes three boys coaches (large school, small school and private school), three girls coaches, one high school assistant, and a youth or club coach each year.

Several college coaching staffs are also recognized.

The winners are voted on by the coaches in their respective divisions and levels, according to the association's press release.

"I am humbled and thankful! Lot of help along the way!" Moss said via text message.

In 2021, Moss led Skaneateles to an undefeated season and the New York state Class B title, the third in program history.

The Section III champion Lakers capped off their 21-0 season with a 2-1 victory over Section V's Bath-Haverling on Nov. 14 in the Class B title game.

He was also selected as coach of the year in Section III and in the Onondaga High School League (OHSL).

During Skaneateles' postseason run, it was announced that the 2021 season would be Moss' final year coaching the program, as he and assistant Jon Dower are stepping away.

Along with several accolades, Moss finishes his coaching career at Skaneateles with a 246-77-22 record, six Section III titles and three New York state championships.

Moss also attended Skaneateles as a high school student, and won a pair of section titles during his playing career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0