Ritzel: Aaron Judge nears baseball history, but does anyone care?

Aaron Judge is approaching titanic territory.

The Yankees slugger accumulated his 56th and 57th home runs of the Major League Baseball season Tuesday night, at Fenway Park in front of thousands of irritable Red Sox fans.

With each ball sent soaring over outfield walls, Judge inches closer to what was once a fabled baseball record.

With 19 games left on New York's schedule after its series wraps up Wednesday in Boston, it feels like near-certainty that Judge will pass Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs.

It'll take a Herculean effort to reach Barry Bonds' major league record of 73 long balls — though in this estimation, Bonds' record (along with Mark McGwire's 70 and Sammy Sosa's 66, both in the memorable summer of 1998) is tainted due to his PED usage.

Regardless, Judge is approaching a degree of excellence that few have matched. Bonds, McGwire (twice), Sosa (three times), Maris and Babe Ruth are the only players ever to reach 60 homers.

The latest to challenge that mark was Giancarlo Stanton, who deposited 59 homers in 2017.

Stanton's feat was a big deal, though it wasn't discussed as such.

I can't escape the thought that Judge's accomplishments this season are being met with the same indifference.

With Stanton, the nonchalance was somewhat explainable. He played for the Miami Marlins, a franchise no one outside of Florida cares for, on a team that finished 20 games back of the NL East winner.

Such terms don't apply to Judge. Remember, this is a New York Yankee we're talking about. Yet his march toward 60 home runs is discussed less by the sports population than Tom Brady's personal life or Russell Wilson's return to Seattle as a Denver Bronco.

They made a movie about Maris breaking Ruth's record. There's been documentaries about the summer of McGwire and Sosa.

Judge can't even get a five-minute segment on First Take.

So what gives? Is baseball so far gone that one of the best players in the league on one of the planet's most recognizable franchises doesn't warrant more discussion.

It's a very specific channel, but a notable one. If you visit ESPN's YouTube, you'll notice that the page hasn't posted a clip from one of its flagship shows discussing MLB — let alone Judge's pursuit of an AL record — since Sept. 6.

There's been a myriad of other content promoted by ESPN in this time frame, from Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo debating on First Take about the Dallas Cowboys to US Open tennis highlights.

ESPN's Instagram account, which has almost 24 million followers, has been a little more baseball-friendly. There have been semi-regular posts about Albert Pujols' surge toward 700 home runs — another monumental accomplishment that deserves exponentially more attention than it's receiving.

Yet nothing Judge-related has been posted since Sept. 1 (and it was about the Yankees' brutal August, not Judge's historical season).

Again, this is a very specific barometer and ESPN isn't the only company producing sports content. But if the Worldwide Leader isn't talking about it, why should the average sports fan?

I return to the question of "Why?" Are people turned off because Judge could be playing elsewhere next year, or because of the Yankees' second-half slog?

It's probably a more basic, and unfortunate, answer. No one cares about baseball anymore.

At least MLB is finally taking steps toward improving its product. It was announced last week that beginning in 2023, there will be a limit on the shift, a pitch clock, and large bases. These new rules come with the intention of inducing more action in the game.

It's certainly too late to pique our interest in Aaron Judge. Hopefully it's not too late to save the sport.