It was a sight, albeit sudden and momentary, that I won't forget.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Syracuse football hosted Clemson, in arguably the Orange's biggest regular season game in years. Broadcast nationally on ABC on a Friday night, SU faced a monumental challenge against the defending national champion and No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Ultimately, it was a bland night for most. Not for me.

The Citizen covered SU football that season for the first time in several years and I — someone who'd never attended a college football game at any level to that point — was assigned the game.

Sitting in the last row of the press box, plugging away on my story about Tim Green's jersey retirement, I look up from my MacBook for a quick break.

There was legendary basketball coach Jim Boeheim, standing just a few feet away.

After shaking hands with SU alumni, media and members of the SU staff, Boeheim appeared to be taking a break from the attention.

I'd attended SU basketball games and seen Boeheim from afar, but never this close. Part of me considered approaching him and introducing myself. But that temptation was resisted — and after all, I was there to cover a football game, not be a fan.

Who am I to disturb his moment of peace? Instead, I gawked at Boeheim for a few more seconds before returning to work.

That's life as Jim Boeheim. No matter what room he's in, he's the center of attention. At 78 years old and 20 years removed from his lone national championship, Boeheim remains the city of Syracuse's most famed person.

He'll go down as one of the greatest college basketball coaches to ever live, having accumulated wealth that'll support generations of Boeheims to come.

But his rope should not be everlasting. No job, whether you're a basketball coach or the CEO of a company, should be held in perpetuity.

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Syracuse sits at 13-10 and in jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year and third time since 2017.

Boeheim's group has not won 20 or more games since 2018-19, and while the program is only a year removed from a Sweet Sixteen appearance, it's fair to argue Syracuse'a last few NCAA tournament berths were based on reputation and not performance.

Following Syracuse's first-round exit in 2019, I argued that Boeheim should be afforded the respect to leave the program on his own terms.

That's no longer my stance.

When a program is winning and developing its talent into pro prospects, it's easy to overlook a coach's shortcomings. As successful as Boeheim has been, he has his fair share.

Syracuse's recruiting classes of late are nothing special. In the last five years, Boeheim has hauled in five players in ESPN's top 100 recruits (Judah Mintz, who's having a strong rookie campaign, is the most recent).

That'll never compare to blue bloods like Duke or North Carolina, ACC stalwarts that attract that many top prospects in a single class.

However, Syracuse's recruiting efforts should, at the very least, outpace fellow ACC programs like Notre Dame, Virginia Tech or Louisville — teams that are either mired in mediocrity or have had unstable coaching situations of late.

That hasn't been the case. Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class — which Boeheim called his "best ever" — was the first since 2015 to be considered among the top five in the ACC.

That's not a recipe for consistent success.

It should be alarming that JJ Starling, a Baldwinsville alum who was considered a top 30 national prospect, picked Notre Dame over nearby Syracuse last year. Starling cited the connection he developed with Irish coach Mike Brey as a deciding factor. Starling later told syracuse.com that Brey is a coach "I can invest my time and my trust in."

Starling was also complimentary of SU and its coaches, and while his comment wasn't intended as a slight against Boeheim, it can be perceived as such.

In fairness to Boeheim, recruiting is a different ballgame now than he's accustomed to. With name, imagine and likeness (NIL), recruits must consider not only the best fit on the court, but the best financial incentive off of it.

Can a tiger change his stripes? Can it be reasonably expected that a head coach with nearly 50 years of experience adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college sports?

Setting aside the team's mediocre performance in recent years, Boeheim's become an increasingly difficult person to root for. In the last week alone, he's scolded two student reporters at press conferences, both of whom asked fair and, frankly, pretty routine questions.

Boeheim has never had strong affection for the media, but these showings are cringe-worthy.

Disdain for press conferences shouldn't be a be-all, end-all for an all-time coach. But it's a poor reflection of the university and Boeheim himself.

It was believed Syracuse once had a succession plan in place, and that longtime assistant Mike Hopkins would take over once Boeheim stepped aside. But then in 2017, he left for Washington.

Worth noting: Hopkins' record (98-85) isn't significantly different than Boeheim's (108-79) over the last six seasons, despite the gap in the programs' pedigrees, reputations and resources.

In the bottom half of the ACC standings, Syracuse has the look of a rudderless ship, stuck with a head coach in Boeheim whose best days are behind him.

It's past time to move on.