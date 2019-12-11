It's been a long, arduous road back to relevancy for the Buffalo Bills.
For most of the 21st century, the Bills have been the butt of plenty of NFL jokes, reduced to commentary about their long playoff drought, lack of Super Bowl victories, and table-smashing fans.
But unlike New York's other two professional football franchises, the Bills aren't a joke anymore.
At 9-4, the Bills are on the verge of their second postseason appearance in three years, and there's still an outside chance at winning their first AFC East title since 1995.
The NFL is about wins and losses. It's not like the old college football format which factored in the impressiveness of each win and who it came against. As Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells once said, "You are what your record says you are." Through 14 weeks, the Bills are one of only four AFC teams with at least nine wins, and barring a serious collapse Buffalo should be a shoe-in for one of the conference's six playoff spots.
Nationally, though, it doesn't seem like many are judging the Bills as true contenders in the AFC, and there's fair reasoning behind it.
Only two of Buffalo's nine wins came against a team that's even sniffing the playoffs. One was against Tennessee (currently 8-5), but the Bills caught the Titans early in the season before their recent hot streak. The other was two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys, who benefit from playing in the NFC East. If the Cowboys played in any other division, Jerry Jones would've already booked a January vacation to Cancun.
Of the 13 NFL teams with eight wins or more through Week 14, the Bills have the lowest strength of victory (.308) of the entire group. The combined record of the teams Buffalo has beaten is 33-71.
The two times Buffalo faced a legitimate contender, the Bills walked off the field as losers. They lost to the New England Patriots (currently 10-3) in Week 4 and to the Baltimore Ravens (currently 11-2) in Week 14. Both of those games were at home.
Simply put, the Bills lack a signature win. Their claim to relevancy is two close losses to two of the AFC's best teams. If the Bills are to be taken seriously, they need more than a competitive game that ends in a loss.
This weekend, the Bills will make their first appearance on "Sunday Night Football" since 2007, traveling to Pittsburgh to see the 8-5 Steelers. It's a pivotal game for both teams who are in the hunt for the AFC's two wild card spots.
The Steelers are not what they once were, and certainly not the same dangerous team Buffalo faced in its last meeting with Pittsburgh a few years back. Ben Roethlisberger hasn't played since Week 2 due to an elbow injury, Le'Veon Bell is fading into a black hole with the New York Jets, and Antonio Brown is too busy feuding with Instagram followers and the NFL to actually play football. A win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night is important, but it won't carry the gravitas like a win over a true contender would.
That opportunity will come the following week as Buffalo travels to New England in Week 16 to face the suddenly mortal Patriots. Tom Brady, a longtime boogeyman of the Bills, is having arguably the worst season of his career, looking every bit like a 42-year-old quarterback.
Since 2001 when Brady became the Patriots' starting quarterback, the Bills have won twice in New England. Once in 2014, in a Week 17 game which Brady only played the first half, and again in 2016 when Brady sat out serving a suspension.
If the Bills can march over to New England and beat the Patriots with Brady playing, it might mark a changing of the guard and provide Buffalo with that signature win it needs.
Until it happens though, the Bills will have to settle for just being in the mix.