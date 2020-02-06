Ritzel: Boeheim, Krzyzewski are two sides of the 'one-and-done' coin

Jim Boeheim didn't become one of the all-time wins leaders in college basketball by accident. Nor did Mike Krzyzewski.
Both have coached national championship teams, with Krzyzewski leading five title teams and Boeheim one. Krzyzewski is currently first all-time in coaching wins, while Boeheim is No. 2.
The pair have even coached together from time to time, guiding the United States to Olympic gold in 2008, 2012 and 2016 with Krzyzewski as the head coach and Boeheim his assistant.
How each runs their respective programs garners comparison. Especially since Duke, even in what many consider a "down year," currently sits No. 7 in the AP Top 25; on the other hand, Syracuse is 13-9 and will have to scratch and claw just to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.
For all his success and greatness building Syracuse into one of the most recognizable programs in the country, Jim Boeheim has one fault that his Duke counterpart does not, and that's been his inability to adjust to modern times as it pertains to one-and-done players.
What are "one-and-done players" exactly? Well, high school players skipping college basketball to join the NBA has long been a hot-button topic since it became a popular trend in the 1990s when high school stars like Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant made the jump.
Before that, the best high school players went to college for three or four years and then joined the NBA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played four years of college ball. Larry Bird and Michael Jordan both played three. It was completely unheard of to skip college altogether.
After a handful of failed high school-to-NBA transitions, the NBA installed the one-and-done rule a few years ago. To be eligible for the draft, a player must be 19 years of age and a season removed from graduating high school. That means that even the best NBA prospects have to attend college for a year — though some elect to play overseas for a year instead to earn some money.
Some college programs, like Kentucky, embraced the one-and-done players. The recruiting process surely wasn't hard. "Come help us win an NCAA title, and you'll gain national recognition and boost your draft positioning."
But a university's primary goal is to educate, and there's something dirty about allowing a student-athlete on campus when there's no genuine intent to earn a degree. For a long time, Krzyzewski aligned with that thinking. And Boeheim still does.
In a sense, it's commendable that Boeheim doesn't recruit players who are likely to leave his program after a year, even if it means missing out on top-end talent. But Syracuse will never be an annual contender nationally or in the ACC until either A) Boeheim changes his ways or retires, or B) the NBA changes the one-and-done rule.
Since 2010, 13 players from Syracuse have been selected in the NBA draft. Only three were one-and-dones.
In that same span, 24 players from Duke have been picked. Sixteen of them only attended Duke for a year.
It should come as no shock that the Blue Devils are annual locks for the NCAA tournament and have two titles since 2010, while making the tourney is a yearly adventure for Syracuse. The Orange also haven't won a championship since 2003 — coincidentally their best player was Carmelo Anthony, who only stayed for a year. A major difference is that Krzyzewski began recruiting the one-and-dones, while Boeheim hasn't.
When Syracuse faced Duke on Saturday (and ultimately lost), at times it looked like Pros vs. Joes. Wearing Blue Devils colors were future NBA draft picks. Wearing Orange colors were some intriguing prospects that need more time to develop.
Maybe those prospects will develop in a year or two and Syracuse will be on an even playing field with programs like Duke. But maybe they won't, and it'll take another recruiting cycle for Syracuse to contend again.
But there's no reason Syracuse shouldn't be the Duke of the Northeast, always in the conversation for NCAA titles. Perhaps the only thing standing in the Orange's way is their longtime coach.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.