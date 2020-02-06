Ritzel: Boeheim, Krzyzewski are two sides of the 'one-and-done' coin

Since 2010, 13 players from Syracuse have been selected in the NBA draft. Only three were one-and-dones.

In that same span, 24 players from Duke have been picked. Sixteen of them only attended Duke for a year.

It should come as no shock that the Blue Devils are annual locks for the NCAA tournament and have two titles since 2010, while making the tourney is a yearly adventure for Syracuse. The Orange also haven't won a championship since 2003 — coincidentally their best player was Carmelo Anthony, who only stayed for a year. A major difference is that Krzyzewski began recruiting the one-and-dones, while Boeheim hasn't.

When Syracuse faced Duke on Saturday (and ultimately lost), at times it looked like Pros vs. Joes. Wearing Blue Devils colors were future NBA draft picks. Wearing Orange colors were some intriguing prospects that need more time to develop.

Maybe those prospects will develop in a year or two and Syracuse will be on an even playing field with programs like Duke. But maybe they won't, and it'll take another recruiting cycle for Syracuse to contend again.

But there's no reason Syracuse shouldn't be the Duke of the Northeast, always in the conversation for NCAA titles. Perhaps the only thing standing in the Orange's way is their longtime coach.

