Ritzel: Cayuga Community College's pairing with Falcon Park looks better by the day

"When it comes to baseball, I'm a traditionalist — when I envision the game at its best, I envision it being played on a grass field. This project took that away."
Those were my words, written in a column for The Citizen in May 2019. "This project," was referring to the multi-million dollar renovation of Falcon Park, a project funded by Cayuga Community College in its partnership with the city of Auburn, which operates the ballpark.
When it was first reported in July 2018 that CCC was seeking to partner with the city of Auburn to fund a tear up of Falcon Park's esteemed grass field in favor of turf — as well as several other ballpark upgrades — I was dubious. Dubious of replacing arguably the best surface in minor league baseball, dubious of the CCC's endgame (the college wanted a home for its expanding athletic offerings), and dubious of the process.
I wasn't alone. My colleague Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor, wrote in a 2018 sports column that the renovation was a "cockamamie idea" and "would be a horrible mistake." The Citizen's editorial board cautioned against rushing the project without a thorough review of how it could impact Auburn's taxpayers (which ended up a non-issue).
Based on information known at the time, criticisms were valid. I'd argue many concerns, over two years later, have not been alleviated.
But, openly or subconsciously, a portion of my skepticism revolved around how such a change would affect the Auburn Doubledays. After all, while Falcon Park doesn't belong to the D'days, its primary purpose has been to serve as a home to minor league baseball. Partnering with CCC jeopardized that, even if the Doubledays' parent club in Washington gave the project its blessing.
I couldn't see the forest for the trees — a tough thing to admit, since I had covered the D'days for a few years at that point and witnessed up close the community's diminishing interest in the team. With the benefit of hindsight, it's clear now that dismissing a partnership with CCC for the sake of the D'days would've been a foolish mistake by the Auburn City Council.
The New York-Penn League is disintegrating and the D'days' future looks as bleak as ever. While there's no way city officials could've seen minor league baseball's vast restructuring coming, it's been evident for several years that the D'days were a drowning business model.
It's a painful reality to accept. I'm from Rochester, a city that fancies itself a capital of minor league sports, but like Auburn is vexed by decreasing interest in its hometown professional teams. It brings no joy to look at the D'days over the last few years and say, "Yeah, this isn't working."
Unlike the D'days, CCC isn't going anywhere. The college will make payments to the city of Auburn for the right to use Falcon Park for 20 years, whether or not sports are played there (CCC canceled sports last spring and this fall).
The greatest fear is that a crown jewel like Falcon Park sits dormant and collects dust, but based on comments from city manager Jeff Dygert over the last several months, CCC won't be Falcon Park's only tenant even if the D'days cease to exist.
Two-and-a-half years ago, I didn't give city officials the benefit of the doubt. But like Jerry Orbach in "Dirty Dancing," when I'm wrong, I say I'm wrong — and my previous thoughts on CCC using Falcon Park were a swinging strike.
