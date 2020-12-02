Ritzel: Cayuga Community College's pairing with Falcon Park looks better by the day

Based on information known at the time, criticisms were valid. I'd argue many concerns, over two years later, have not been alleviated.

But, openly or subconsciously, a portion of my skepticism revolved around how such a change would affect the Auburn Doubledays. After all, while Falcon Park doesn't belong to the D'days, its primary purpose has been to serve as a home to minor league baseball. Partnering with CCC jeopardized that, even if the Doubledays' parent club in Washington gave the project its blessing.

I couldn't see the forest for the trees — a tough thing to admit, since I had covered the D'days for a few years at that point and witnessed up close the community's diminishing interest in the team. With the benefit of hindsight, it's clear now that dismissing a partnership with CCC for the sake of the D'days would've been a foolish mistake by the Auburn City Council.

The New York-Penn League is disintegrating and the D'days' future looks as bleak as ever. While there's no way city officials could've seen minor league baseball's vast restructuring coming, it's been evident for several years that the D'days were a drowning business model.