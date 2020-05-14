Ritzel: For many, 'Last Dance' provides first glimpse at Michael Jordan's greatness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was only 7 years old when Michael Jordan took his final shot for the Chicago Bulls, the shot that clinched the 1998 NBA championship.

Too young to feel the magnitude of that moment. Too young to understand that it was the perfect ending to the career of arguably the greatest athlete we've ever known.

Like many kids that grew up in the late '80s and '90s, MJ was my first sports hero. I wore my "Space Jam" VHS tape down to the bone. I practiced dunking on miniature hoops in my driveway, flashing my tongue for all to see. Maybe I didn't have "Secret Stuff," but as a child beginning to develop a love for sports and competition, Jordan inspired me to fly.

I've often thought that the sweet spot to be a sports fan is between ages 13 and 20. Any younger and you likely lack the historical context or knowledge of the sport you're watching. Any older and your life is likely consumed by full-time jobs and families, and while you still care about your favorite teams and athletes, there are ultimately more important things in life.

When you're 13 to 20, your favorite athlete or favorite team is all that matters.