Ritzel: For many, 'Last Dance' provides first glimpse at Michael Jordan's greatness

I was only 7 years old when Michael Jordan took his final shot for the Chicago Bulls, the shot that clinched the 1998 NBA championship.
Too young to feel the magnitude of that moment. Too young to understand that it was the perfect ending to the career of arguably the greatest athlete we've ever known.
Like many kids that grew up in the late '80s and '90s, MJ was my first sports hero. I wore my "Space Jam" VHS tape down to the bone. I practiced dunking on miniature hoops in my driveway, flashing my tongue for all to see. Maybe I didn't have "Secret Stuff," but as a child beginning to develop a love for sports and competition, Jordan inspired me to fly.
I've often thought that the sweet spot to be a sports fan is between ages 13 and 20. Any younger and you likely lack the historical context or knowledge of the sport you're watching. Any older and your life is likely consumed by full-time jobs and families, and while you still care about your favorite teams and athletes, there are ultimately more important things in life.
When you're 13 to 20, your favorite athlete or favorite team is all that matters.
That's why I'm thankful that Jordan came back for two largely disappointing seasons with the Washington Wizards in the early 2000s. I still remember sitting in a hotel room in Lake Placid during the winter of 2003, watching a vintage Jordan performance of 40+ points. I loved Jordan and knew his accomplishments, but there's no replacing that feeling of watching No. 23 drain shot after shot, witnessing what you knew was a throwback night. "So this is what it's like?" I thought to myself. "Will he get 40? 50? 60?!"
Jordan played his final NBA game April 16, 2003, and a few months later, LeBron James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. I was instantly gripped by LeBron, reveling at the opportunity to watch this generation's MJ since I essentially missed the original.
And while LeBron's career has been mighty successful and fascinating in its own right, ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance" has made it abundantly clear that there will never been another Jordan, no matter how much we as sports fans try to anoint the next best player ever.
I've spent enough time on basketball-reference.com to know Jordan's resume. His scoring acumen is bonkers, his winning pedigree unmatched by anyone not named Bill Russell. His YouTube highlights are always a thrill.
But we're still working on trying to understand the man, the myth, the legend. That's why "The Last Dance" has been a godsend, offering an unseen up-close look at an athlete already chiseled on North American sports' Mount Rushmore (alongside Ali, Ruth and Gretzky). Sure, we know Jordan's stats, but do we understand what makes him tick? Why he was obsessed with winning? Why he bullied and fought teammates?
That last part has been the most compelling to me, listening to teammates recall Jordan's combative leadership style. But as Jordan would say, combative doesn't mean bad. "Winning has a price, and leadership has a price," Jordan says in Episode 7. "I pulled people along when they didn't wanna be pulled. I challenged people when they didn't wanna be challenged."
Those words have been entrenched in my mind ever since that episode ended. In the future when talk shows are having the endless debates about who's the greatest ever that and who's the greatest ever this, I'll remember how Jordan still found a way to inspire me over 20 years after taking The Last Shot. I'll think back to Bill Simmons' "Book of Basketball," in which Simmons wrote that "Superstar X can't pass Jordan (as the greatest ever) solely by putting up triple doubles, breaking scoring records and winning multiple titles."
Simmons is right. Jordan has an unmatched force of personality, an innate ability to grip our attention with every action or word. And perhaps most importantly of all, Jordan showed off a quality we all should try and replicate: He truly gave a you-know-what about everything he did.
Call it "The Last Dance," but for so many this is really "The First Dance," myself included.
