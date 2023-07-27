Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Our goal is to get people off the couch."

Those were the words of Jim Hanley, one of the longtime organizers of the Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run, who provided information as I prepared to cover my first Great Race in August 2016.

A handful of years later, this reporter plans to join the fray.

After several years of covering the event, this year I intend to be a participant. When the horn sounds at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, I'll be sitting on my bicycle in the transition zone, waiting to start my portion of the race.

I've covered four Great Races (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022), and each time, while I watched the great athletes who partake, had a tinge of regret that I wasn't competing.

"You know, one of these days I'm gonna set aside my notepad and sign up for this," I thought.

As someone who despises long-distance running and didn't own a kayak or canoe, my options were limited. But one small benefit of COVID-19 was that — due to the gyms being closed — I purchased my first bicycle since high school, hoping to fill that fitness void.

Of course, due to the pandemic, there were no Great Races in 2020 or 2021.

Then, in 2022, a weird thing happened.

When I cover the Great Race, I prefer to wait around the transition zone between the runners and cyclists, for an opportunity to interview the first runner to finish the 4-mile jaunt.

Last summer, unbeknownst to me, my fiancée's uncle, Chet, was one of 15 participants to sign up for the Great Race's solo division (2022 was the first time Great Race organizers offered the "iron man" option). We bumped into each other as he finished his run.

Apparently, that brief moment was enough to inspire the idea. This year, Chet, my fiancée, Jenelle, and I have entered a team. Jenelle will be first off in the 4-mile run, I'll handle the 12-mile ride in the bicycle, and Chet will finish up in the kayak.

Training, as it often does, has had its ups and downs. Some days, the legs feel like they could push for 50 miles; on others, they're jelly after 5. This summer's weather, plenty of rain and double-digit mph winds, has been frustrating.

After years of covering this event, I'm well aware of the level of athlete that chooses to compete. We're under no illusion we'll contend for first.

The motivation is less black and white, more about enjoying the competition and putting our best foot — or wheel, in my case — forward.

In 2022, in its first year of offering a single race (versus a long course or a short course in previous years) the Great Race had 224 team entries. Ten years ago, over 500 teams signed up.

That's a concerning trend for organizers. While some of the downturn may be attributed to the two-year hiatus, declining numbers are still a bit of a mystery.

Having observed the Great Race from a media perspective, it's always struck as a worthwhile way to spend three hours (or more, if you stick around for the post-race parties).

In a few weeks, I can share the same sentiment, but from first-hand experience.

My hope, and the hope of those who devout countless hours organizing this event, is that you'll join us.