It wasn't all that long ago that the New York Giants did the impossible, knocking off the seemingly unbeatable (and then-undefeated) New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in 2008.
It was even more recently that the Giants repeated the feat, defeating the vaunted Patriots again in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.
Oddly, while little time has passed in actuality, those accomplishments feel like a lifetime ago following another tire fire of a season in New York.
There's no question that the Giants are one of the NFL's signature franchises. This season the NFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and the Giants have been around for 95 of them.
In those 95 seasons, the Giants have eight championships, more than any team not named the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears. Since the Super Bowl's inception in 1967, only four franchises have more Super Bowl titles.
But lately the Giants feel anything but championship caliber. New York will begin the 2020 season with its fourth different head coach in four years (one was on an interim basis). Pat Shurmur, hired in 2018, was fired after leading the Giants to a sorry 4-12 record this season, New York's third straight year with five wins or less. It's the longest stretch of miserable results since the 1970s, when the Giants went eight straight seasons with a losing record from 1973 to 1980.
Along with firing Shurmur, in the last calendar year the Giants have benched the winningest quarterback in franchise history (Eli Manning) due largely to his rapidly declining play, and traded away a former first round pick (Odell Beckham) who was one of the very few blue chip players the Giants possessed. And the return for Beckham was less than inspiring.
On Wednesday, the Giants officially announced their new head coach Joe Judge, resulting in a nationwide response of, "Who?"
You have free articles remaining.
In an era where teams are going out of their way to hire innovative offensive minds to lead their franchises, the Giants went boldly in the opposite direction. Judge is young for an NFL coach at 38 years old, and he's only been coaching at the professional level since 2012. His best credential is as the Patriots' special teams coordinator, a position he's held since 2015 (and the Patriots have had very good special teams play under his watch).
Of the 31 currently employed NFL head coaches — the Browns are still looking for theirs — only two come predominantly from a special teams background: Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and now Judge.
Will Judge turn into an adequate, or even great, NFL coach? It'll take years to know for sure (if the Giants give him that time). But this wasn't the moment to pull a coach out of left field. The Giants needed to make a safe pick, just for the sake of bringing the franchise some stability, but instead opted for the unknown. Meanwhile, their NFC East rivals in Dallas and Washington took the smart approach by hiring Mike McCarthy (125-77-2 record, Super Bowl XLV champion with Packers) and Ron Rivera (76-63-1 record, Super Bowl 50 finalist with Panthers).
With McCarthy, Rivera and Eagles coach Doug Pederson (Super Bowl LII champion, three straight playoff appearances) all in the NFC East, the Giants look to have a strong disadvantage at head coach with Judge.
It'll be no easy task for Judge to return the Giants to respectability, but at least he has a young quarterback to work with. Daniel Jones threw 24 touchdown passes this season as a rookie, the fourth-most ever by a first-year quarterback. Couple him with talented running back Saquon Barkley and the Giants have something to build around on offense. Judge will have a much more difficult task improving New York's defense that finished 30th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed in 2019.
The Giants have the look of a franchise completely stuck in the mud. Since being hired in December 2017, Gettleman has made contrasting decisions with his roster, seemingly unsure if the Giants need to re-tool or try a complete tear down. His approach has left the franchise in a worse state than when he was hired. Maybe his job, and not Shurmur's, should've been the one in jeopardy. Ultimately those decisions fall on owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, who are just as responsible for allowing the Giants to turn from Big Blue to Big Poo.
Can Judge help turn it around? Can Jones live up to his predecessor at quarterback? The Giants need positive answers to those questions if this once-proud franchise is to return to its former glory.