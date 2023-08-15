Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run gained a few fans following its 45th edition.

Owasco Lake's annual tri-team relay was held on Sunday. For the first time, after several years of taking part in The Citizen's media coverage of the Great Race, yours truly was a participant.

Upon completion of my portion of the race — I handled the cycling leg, while my fiancee' Jenelle was our runner and her uncle Chet finished up in the kayak — two thoughts immediately came to mind: "I need a drink," and "This was fun, so what's with the declining numbers?"

Great Race results listed 217 teams for Sunday's race. That continues a sad trend, dating back to 2009, in which total team entries have declined.

In 2019, the final year before a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, there were 344 total teams. Ten years ago in 2013, 534 teams took part. And in 2009, perhaps the peak of Great Race participation (online results are available through 1988), there were 649 teams involved.

All events in this realm endure peaks and valleys, and the Great Race is no exception. Over the years, organizers have shown a willingness to adapt new rules to attract more participants.

There were 628 teams in the 1990 Great Race, the second-highest total of the last 35 years. At the time, the Great Race only offered the traditional, longer course. As numbers declined each of the next four races, organizers added another option: a short course, that effectively cut the race in half. And after a few years, Great Race participation was on the rise again.

Now organizers grapple with the current decline in numbers.

Some point to the aftermath of COVID-19. The Great Race went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, and it's believed that some of the regular pre-COVID participants didn't return for 2022, possibly unaware that the event had returned.

Others have acknowledged that organizers are struggling with how to properly spread word of the race during the age of social media.

Whatever the reason may be, there have been adjustments made to the race itself. Organizers have added several new race categories in the last handful of years, including a stand-up paddleboard division, two-person kayaks, and a solo division in which one individual takes on all three legs of the race.

For what it's worth, the solo division — which was first offered last year — doubled in size for 2023 from 14 to 28 (major credit to 55-year-old Greg Lesher, who finished 10th overall in team standings despite competing alone; Lesher also had the best individual canoe/kayak time).

If participation numbers are of chief concern, I wonder if returning to a single race (4-mile run, 12.4-mile bicycle, 2.5-mile canoe) beginning last year, versus offering both a short course and long course was a misstep.

In fairness to organizers, they're trying to thread a needle between inspiring as much participation as possible, while also maintaining the integrity of the race. And the ratio of short course to long course participants — the short course was favored by a three-to-one ratio in 2019 — was an issue the committee felt worth addressing.

All that said, I could not ask for more from my first Great Race experience as a competitor. The cycling portion offers a strong challenge, between the steady climb past Tom Thumb Drive In to Owasco and the steep hills of Swartout Road. In total, cyclists gain over 600 feet of elevation.

The views are wonderful too, between the beauty of Owasco Lake to the rolling terrain near Everest Park. "It's gorgeous here," was a regular comment from my team members, regarding Emerson Park.

Not so gorgeous: The mustache I sported for race day, nor the fanny pack around my waist to hold my iPhone. Competitive spirit, clearly, is more of a personal strength than style.

What the Great Race offered that, at least for me, other athletic avenues cannot was the sense of accomplishment upon completion. While many top-tier athletes compete — the first-place runner Joey Eovaldi is a member of Syracuse University's men's track team, to name one example — the Great Race has always targeted the Average Joe, a demographic I'm firmly entrenched in.

I had little expectation, other than to beat my time from Thursday's practice round (those aforementioned hills got the best of me, as did a downpour of rain for the final 2 miles) and to have fun with people whose company I enjoy.

In that sense it was mission accomplished, and we're already looking forward to next year.

Suffice it to say, I'll be there on Aug. 11, 2024 for the 46th annual race. Will you?