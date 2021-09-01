Ritzel: High school sports normalcy still out of grasp

I'll be honest, I thought we were completely out of the woods. That we had reached the light at the end of the tunnel.
That was the feeling in June, when local sports venues were full of spectators for sectional play and student-athletes were no longer required to wear facial coverings.
Based on concerning trends COVID trends in Cayuga County and around the state, however, maybe I put the cart before the horse.
We're not even two weeks into the fall sports season, which began Aug. 23, and there's already been COVID-related issues. The annual Cayuga County field hockey tournament, which began on Monday, is without a regular participant as Weedsport withdrew following a positive COVID test.
This happened only weeks after New York state's education department released guidelines that recommend high-risk sports, such as football, be canceled in areas of high transmission.
By no means am I trying to fear monger. I remain an advocate for exhausting every option to keep student-athletes participating in sports despite the uptick in coronavirus cases. Back in December, I criticized former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lack of clarity and consistency regarding the state's ban on high-risk sports. That stance, even with new leadership, has not changed.
But it's important to address that the normalcy I anticipated for this fall is already being challenged.
Last week, I asked Auburn football coach Dave Moskov for his thoughts on the state's cancellation recommendation that would affect football.
Moskov's message: Control the controllables, and understand that despite the disturbing trends, we're still in a much better place than a year ago.
That's right. Last fall, we were all waiting for an OK to return to sports. For some sports, that didn't come until January.
Even when high school sports did resume, it was like walking through a minefield. Last year, a positive COVID test from one player meant the entire team had to quarantine for 10 days. Obviously that was a nightmare, especially for football teams that could've played a third of their games within 10 days.
Because of vaccines, the rules are different now. If an unvaccinated student-athlete tests positive for COVID, only that student must quarantine for 10 days instead of the entire team. And vaccinated students can return before 10 days if asymptomatic.
You better believe those rules have been communicated to families of student-athletes over the last few weeks.
"That's just the nature of it. This is the reality here," Weedsport coach Rob Piascik said on Tuesday. "Obviously make the decision that's right for you. It's up to the kids and up to the families. I don't have a list of vaccinated kids and I don't want a list. That's for the nurse to handle.
"I think most coaches are having that conversation with kids and it's a matter of how aggressively you want to push that. For us, we gave them the info and told them what'll happen (with a positive test)."
The juxtaposition between that approach and professional leagues like the NFL has been interesting, to say the least. While the NFL is not requiring its players to get their shots (just the coaches), the league is making life extremely difficult on those who don't.
No vaccine? You can't sit with your teammates at lunch. No vaccine? You must wear a mask around the facility, or face a major fine. No vaccine? Well, any close contact with COVID and you're out of the building for five days, which risks your availability for a game.
The school system isn't going to make life that difficult on students. As kids return to in-person learning this year for five days a week, the only requirement to attend class will be a mask, as the state won't impose a vaccine mandate.
Frankly, I tire of terming sports based on their risk of COVID-19 transmission. I tire of penciling in game coverage, only to find out a day (or less) in advance that said game has been postponed.
I thought we reached the end zone on this pandemic. Apparently I'm wrong, and now I wonder if we've even reached the red zone.
