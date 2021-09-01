Ritzel: High school sports normalcy still out of grasp

But it's important to address that the normalcy I anticipated for this fall is already being challenged.

Last week, I asked Auburn football coach Dave Moskov for his thoughts on the state's cancellation recommendation that would affect football.

Moskov's message: Control the controllables, and understand that despite the disturbing trends, we're still in a much better place than a year ago.

That's right. Last fall, we were all waiting for an OK to return to sports. For some sports, that didn't come until January.

Even when high school sports did resume, it was like walking through a minefield. Last year, a positive COVID test from one player meant the entire team had to quarantine for 10 days. Obviously that was a nightmare, especially for football teams that could've played a third of their games within 10 days.

Because of vaccines, the rules are different now. If an unvaccinated student-athlete tests positive for COVID, only that student must quarantine for 10 days instead of the entire team. And vaccinated students can return before 10 days if asymptomatic.

You better believe those rules have been communicated to families of student-athletes over the last few weeks.