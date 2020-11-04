Ritzel: High school sports stat-keepers an invaluable resource

When I first started covering high school sports in central New York over five years ago, it was jarring to me how difficult it could be to find statistical or historic information about interscholastic sports.
Keep in mind, as a fan of all of North America's major professional leagues, I've spent an absurd amount of time combing through history. Sites like pro-football-reference.com and hockey-reference.com receive daily visits. There have been many a night when I've wasted the hours comparing the careers of Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, or tried to figure out how realistic Alex Ovechkin's chances are to catch Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record in the NHL.
Those deep dives would be impossible without those databases. When it comes to the pros or college sports, statistical information is often readily available. But I quickly learned that high school sports are a different beast entirely.
After covering a high school game, I have a multi-step process: tweet out the final score for those following along on Twitter, meet with coaches and possibly student-athletes for postgame interviews, and then grab a picture of the scoresheet on my cell phone so that I have accurate statistics.
That picture, at that moment, is my most valuable resource. While us high school sports reporters often try our best to keep statistics during the game, we're often juggling so many balls at once that it's easy to be inaccurate. For example, if I'm trying to take photos or shoot video, it's much harder to focus on how a play develops and sometimes who even scores the goal.
Unfortunately, there's no ESPN.com recording real-time stats. If I'm watching the Bills, I can find out instantly what Josh Allen's completion percentage is. But if I'm covering Auburn football, my rushing statistics might not jive with what the coaching staff has.
Last winter during the 2019-20 interscholastic season, there were several Cayuga County-area teams contending for sectional championships and state tournament berths. Some, like Skaneateles hockey, had a lot of recent history to refer to. Others, like Weedsport boys basketball or Union Springs girls basketball, took some digging to find out historical information.
Unfortunately, there is no giant database that says when the last time Weedsport won a section title, or the last time Union Springs advanced to a title game. For that information, I'm often relying on the banners hanging in the gymnasiums, or athletic directors and coaches who try to recall information from memory. But again, there's no guarantee of 100% accuracy, which is what journalists in the sports realm or otherwise always strive for.
But such information has become easier to track down. Last year, a website called highschoolsportsstats.com gained popularity in central New York. The site keeps tracks of scores and league standings for several sports, like basketball and soccer, and even has projected sectional points. We even have a system set up now where coaches can report their scores to highschoolsportsstats.com, and those scores will automatically be forwarded to our email, citizensports@lee.net.
A few weeks ago, I was stumbling around Twitter when I came across a new site that does record-keeping for high school basketball in New York state. The site — https://www.newyorkhighschoolbasketballhistory.com — has all sorts of state basketball information, from previous all-state teams, to tournament winners from all of New York state's 11 sections, to state scoring leaders dating back to 2013.
Those that develop these websites have no financial incentive to do so. It's strictly out of love and appreciation for high school sports, and many of us, including a sports reporter like me, are indebted.
Here's a shoutout to several central New York or New York state sites I've utilized over the years: section4hoops.com, rwschneider.com, cnywrestling.com, tullyrunners.com, section3swim.com and section4swim.com, nysswa.org, roadtosyracuse.com, roadtoglensfalls.com, the Section III hockey website and so many more.
Without the efforts of these sites, I would not be able to adequately do my job. That's just a statistical fact.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
