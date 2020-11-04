Ritzel: High school sports stat-keepers an invaluable resource

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I first started covering high school sports in central New York over five years ago, it was jarring to me how difficult it could be to find statistical or historic information about interscholastic sports.

Keep in mind, as a fan of all of North America's major professional leagues, I've spent an absurd amount of time combing through history. Sites like pro-football-reference.com and hockey-reference.com receive daily visits. There have been many a night when I've wasted the hours comparing the careers of Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, or tried to figure out how realistic Alex Ovechkin's chances are to catch Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record in the NHL.

Those deep dives would be impossible without those databases. When it comes to the pros or college sports, statistical information is often readily available. But I quickly learned that high school sports are a different beast entirely.

After covering a high school game, I have a multi-step process: tweet out the final score for those following along on Twitter, meet with coaches and possibly student-athletes for postgame interviews, and then grab a picture of the scoresheet on my cell phone so that I have accurate statistics.