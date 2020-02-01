Ritzel: Imperfect, but Syracuse's Girard took next step in development against Duke

SYRACUSE — Syracuse is down this year. So is Duke. But that doesn't mean the Orange's match-up against the Blue Devils wasn't a measuring stick for coach Jim Boeheim's squad.

Facing Duke, Syracuse had the look of a high jumper that comes so close to clearing the bar, only for the second foot to clip that bar at the moment of truth.

The Orange had their moments. Duke didn't take its first lead until 19 minutes had expired in the first half. There were instances in the second half when it appeared the Blue Devils would pull away — Duke led by as much as 14 — but Syracuse kept it interesting, even if the Orange ultimately dropped the contest 97-88. That deficit was a little as six with under two minutes remaining in the contest.

It's an encouraging effort, especially considering that the shooting, which Boeheim pledged was the team's strength prior to the season, was off all night. Syracuse still had a chance to steal the game.

Boeheim can also leave the Carrier Dome Saturday night knowing he has a point guard that can effectively run his offense, something he likely wouldn't have confidently said prior to the season.