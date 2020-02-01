Ritzel: Imperfect, but Syracuse's Girard took next step in development against Duke

SYRACUSE — Syracuse is down this year. So is Duke. But that doesn't mean the Orange's match-up against the Blue Devils wasn't a measuring stick for coach Jim Boeheim's squad.
Facing Duke, Syracuse had the look of a high jumper that comes so close to clearing the bar, only for the second foot to clip that bar at the moment of truth.
The Orange had their moments. Duke didn't take its first lead until 19 minutes had expired in the first half. There were instances in the second half when it appeared the Blue Devils would pull away — Duke led by as much as 14 — but Syracuse kept it interesting, even if the Orange ultimately dropped the contest 97-88. That deficit was a little as six with under two minutes remaining in the contest.
It's an encouraging effort, especially considering that the shooting, which Boeheim pledged was the team's strength prior to the season, was off all night. Syracuse still had a chance to steal the game.
Boeheim can also leave the Carrier Dome Saturday night knowing he has a point guard that can effectively run his offense, something he likely wouldn't have confidently said prior to the season.
Joe Girard's shooting line, like many of his teammates, wasn't the best. He finished only 4-for-14. Three of those baskets were 3s, though he attempted 10 from distance.
You have free articles remaining.
In his development as a college player, the next bar for Girard to clear was for him to look like he belonged against a program that featured a handful of future NBA players. When he picked his spots and attacked, Girard looked every bit as legit as his Duke counterpart, guard Tre Jones (a potential first-round draft pick if he chooses to leave school).
Girard finished with 17 points. More importantly as Syracuse's point guard and one of the team's primary ballhandlers, he dished out seven assists and committed only one turnover. A couple of those assists were highlight-reel plays. On his first assist of the night, Girard drove past his defender and scooped a pass underneath the rim to Quincy Guerrier for a bucket. In the second half, he was on the passing end of an alley-oop to Bourama Sidibe.
Just a freshman, Girard is shooting 34% from distance. That will improve. It's more important right now that he takes care of the ball, sets up his teammates for easy baskets, and hits his free throws. In that final respect, he's on a record-setting pace for a program that's featured automatic free-throw shooters like Gerry McNamara.
There will be nights, like against Duke, when a team with size will give him trouble offensively. Girard is listed at 6-1, 181 pounds, but that's being generous. He was easily the smallest player on the court against the Blue Devils.
The smallest, but not out of place and certainly not the least effective.
A year ago, Girard was a high school basketball star, setting New York state records as he prepared to lead Glens Falls to the Class B state title. Entering this season, expectations were that he could come of the bench, hit some 3s and provide a spark when the offense hit its inevitable woes.
He's offered more than that. It hasn't always been perfect, and it certainly wasn't always pretty against Duke, but Girard showed he's more than a high school star. He can be a difference-maker.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.