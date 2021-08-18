Ritzel: Judging impact of NIL on New York state's high school sports

Amateurism is dead. At least in the sense that we've come to know it.
Whether or not college athletes should be paid, or at the minimum have the ability to earn money from their likeness, has been a decades-long debate. But there was finally some resolution in June when the United States Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA's ability to prohibit an athlete's ability to earn.
Now NIL (name, image and likeness rule) is becoming almost as famous an acronym as the organization that instituted it.
While such rule changes were predominantly concerned with collegiate sports, there's already been a trickle-down effect with high schoolers.
At its central committee meeting in July, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association discussed NIL and how it could impact interscholastics in the state. The ultimate question: Should high schoolers similarly have the right to earn compensation? And does that conversation begin and end with athletes, or should it extend to other school-related activities?
Ultimately, there was no conclusion to those discussions, and action won't take place until the association's executive committee convenes in October. Currently, high school athletes are barred from monetizing their name.
I catch myself thinking, "What if the NIL had been introduced three years ago?" Why three years? Because that's when current Syracuse point guard Joe Girard was dominating high school courts for Glens Falls.
Girard would've been the ultimate case study for a high schooler's ability to earn compensation based on celebrity. He's New York's all-time leading scorer in high school basketball and earned wider notoriety because of his commitment to SU.
Don't you think Girard could've cashed in with some businesses in Glens Falls? While I've never lived there, I'd imagine Girard was a household name to any involved with high school sports, or anyone who picked up a newspaper.
But there are some major, major differences between the NCAA and the NYSPHSAA. Firstly, and most importantly, is that the former is a billion-dollar industry.
The ultimate argument against the NCAA was the hypocrisy of accepting Brink's truck worth loads of money — whether that be ticket sales or merchandise — because people wanted to see their favorite college program or athlete, without allowing said athletes to similarly benefit. They were the money makers, after all, but not the money earners. There was something off about that set up.
Consider that Alabama football coach Nick Saban earns over $9 million per year. Your nearby high school coach? He or she earns somewhere in the neighborhood of a $2,000 stipend.
But there's also the real life component. College athletes are on their own, really for the first time without a parent or guardian. Sure, they have coaches or guidance counselors to talk with or express concerns, but no one to offer $25 to assist with an extra meal or laundry or whatever. There's no support system, at least not in the same way.
Truth be told, I don't see much harm in, for example, having an Auburn football player appear in a radio ad for Lasca's Restaurant, or a Skaneateles lacrosse player promoting Skaneateles Jewelry on a poster. Would there be so much harm in paying a student-athlete $50 to assist a local business, while also offering the opportunity to spread word on an upcoming season?
I don't think so, but I was never much of a believer in amateurism anyway.
