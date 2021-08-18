Ritzel: Judging impact of NIL on New York state's high school sports

I catch myself thinking, "What if the NIL had been introduced three years ago?" Why three years? Because that's when current Syracuse point guard Joe Girard was dominating high school courts for Glens Falls.

Girard would've been the ultimate case study for a high schooler's ability to earn compensation based on celebrity. He's New York's all-time leading scorer in high school basketball and earned wider notoriety because of his commitment to SU.

Don't you think Girard could've cashed in with some businesses in Glens Falls? While I've never lived there, I'd imagine Girard was a household name to any involved with high school sports, or anyone who picked up a newspaper.

But there are some major, major differences between the NCAA and the NYSPHSAA. Firstly, and most importantly, is that the former is a billion-dollar industry.

The ultimate argument against the NCAA was the hypocrisy of accepting Brink's truck worth loads of money — whether that be ticket sales or merchandise — because people wanted to see their favorite college program or athlete, without allowing said athletes to similarly benefit. They were the money makers, after all, but not the money earners. There was something off about that set up.