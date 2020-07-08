Ritzel: MLB unwisely passes on opportunity for earlier TV broadcasts

Major League Baseball never seizes to stub its own toe in its infinite search for renewed popularity.
While it was a struggle to get there due to a contentious (and oftentimes silly) labor negotiation, the major leagues will begin play later this month.
The health protocols will be extensive. There won't be fans. And there's no guarantee that MLB's 60-game schedule, or its postseason and World Series, will be completed.
But that didn't stop the giddy excitement of MLB's new schedule, which was released Monday.
That was until I took a closer look.
MLB's insistence on playing 7 p.m. games on weeknights has been a constant source of frustration for me. Playing World Series games at 8 p.m. is downright maddening. Why would a league struggling to attract younger fans begin games that won't be done until well after the kids are asleep?
Don't even get me started on the zillion Yankees-Red Sox match-ups that all take five hours to complete.
But it was understandable in a sense. For those 7 p.m. first pitches during the regular season, it allowed the typical 9-5 worker enough time to get home, gather the family and head out to the ballpark. And for the World Series, it's important to remember that FOX pays a lot of money to broadcast those games, and if FOX says it's better for the ratings to have a later start, who am I to argue?
(I don't have an excuse for those snail-paced Yankees-Red Sox games. Speed it up, fellas.)
The world right now is different. Obviously, there's a global pandemic. A good chunk of the country's population either isn't working or is working at greatly reduced hours. And every sports fan is grasping at any and every opportunity to see live competition.
Knowing that fans can't attend games, and most of them aren't working the same hours anyway, wouldn't this be the perfect time to move up game times and ensure that more people (and kids especially) can watch your product from beginning to end?
That's what I thought, and that's why I was exasperated when MLB released it's 60-game schedule. Not only were the 7 p.m. start times alive and well, but there were several games on the Yankees' and Mets' schedule that start even later!
The Yankees and Red Sox, while having lost some luster over the last decade, is still MLB's finest rivalry (and certainly the league's biggest television audience). New York and Boston will play 10 times in this condensed season. Six of those games start at 7 p.m. Two start at 7:30 p.m. And another at 7:15 p.m.
Only one Yankees-Red Sox tilt is scheduled in the afternoon. Good luck getting Little Johnny to the end of those marathons.
Of the 10 teams that compete in either the AL East or NL East, only the Nationals (6 p.m.), Blue Jays (6:30 p.m.) and Rays (6:40 p.m.) seemed to have ditched the 7 p.m. home starts on a semi-regular basis.
Heck, those conceited Red Sox not only failed to bump up their start times, they decided to push back first pitch an extra 30 minutes to 7:30 p.m. Way to read the room.
It would be unfair to completely blame MLB for the TV times, as a lot of the regional television rights are owned by the Fox Corporation and there is other local programming to consider.
But for teams like the Yankees, Mets and Red Sox that operate their own programming with YES, SNY and NESN, there's no excuse, especially when fans can't attend games and you have total control over what goes on with your station.
MLB fell short on insisting earlier game times. That shouldn't be a surprise. This is the same league that can't market Mike Trout, a Golden Boy who represents this generation's Mickey Mantle; a league with a commissioner that once referred to the World Series trophy, something these ballplayers work and sacrifice their entire lives just for the opportunity to compete for, as "a piece of metal."
Earlier games should've been a no-brainer. Maybe players would've pushed back on account of "routine," to which I'd remind them the Cubs did just fine playing under the sun for a century.
Instead, we're left with just one more example of baseball's reluctance to evolve or try new things.
It's a whole new world, MLB. Feel free to join us in it.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!