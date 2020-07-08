Ritzel: MLB unwisely passes on opportunity for earlier TV broadcasts

(I don't have an excuse for those snail-paced Yankees-Red Sox games. Speed it up, fellas.)

The world right now is different. Obviously, there's a global pandemic. A good chunk of the country's population either isn't working or is working at greatly reduced hours. And every sports fan is grasping at any and every opportunity to see live competition.

Knowing that fans can't attend games, and most of them aren't working the same hours anyway, wouldn't this be the perfect time to move up game times and ensure that more people (and kids especially) can watch your product from beginning to end?

That's what I thought, and that's why I was exasperated when MLB released it's 60-game schedule. Not only were the 7 p.m. start times alive and well, but there were several games on the Yankees' and Mets' schedule that start even later!

The Yankees and Red Sox, while having lost some luster over the last decade, is still MLB's finest rivalry (and certainly the league's biggest television audience). New York and Boston will play 10 times in this condensed season. Six of those games start at 7 p.m. Two start at 7:30 p.m. And another at 7:15 p.m.

Only one Yankees-Red Sox tilt is scheduled in the afternoon. Good luck getting Little Johnny to the end of those marathons.