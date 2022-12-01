Ritzel: Native American nickname removal requires more clarity

Justin Ritzel Sports Reporter Justin Ritzel is a sports reporter for The Citizen. Justin has been covering high school sports and minor league baseball in Cayuga County since 2015. Follow Justin Ritzel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cayuga County's sports scene could have a much different look come next year.

Thanks to a directive from the New York State Education Department, school districts in Southern Cayuga and Weedsport will likely undergo some form of identity change which, if the NYSED stands firm, will be implemented by the 2023-24 school year.

Via the NYSED, school districts in New York state will be expected to eliminate any mascots, nicknames or logos that invoke Native American imagery.

In short: Southern Cayuga and Weedsport, prepare to say goodbye to your "Chiefs" and "Warriors" nicknames.

To both school district's credit, initial response has been compliant. But it remains unclear which nicknames and logos the NYSED is targeting.

New York state's debate over Native American nicknames is not a new one. According to the NYSED's memo, former Commissioner of Education Richard Mills called for the end of Native American mascots way back in 2001.

In ensuing years both Southern Cayuga and Weedsport have discussed altering their identities, yet the Chiefs and Warriors nicknames have endured, as have the Native American portraitures adorned on the gymnasium walls.

While Southern Cayuga eliminated the image of a man in a headdress as its official logo, imagery still exists — the current Southern Cayuga logo is in the shape of an arrowhead.

Call it stubbornness, call it honoring school tradition. Either way, those decisions will no longer be left to the school districts and their communities.

Here's one problem: the NYSED's directive lacks the necessary subtlety and the order's haste has local school districts seeking clarity — clarity that, two weeks after the order's release, has not been received.

The reason the NYSED's stance on Native American mascots transformed from suggestion to order stems from a court case earlier this year.

In 2021, the Cambridge Central School District in Washington County had a back-and-forth on whether to change its "Indians" nickname, ultimately reneging on its decision to remove the name. That path ultimately led to the New York State Supreme Court, where it was ultimately determined in June that a name change was in order.

Now the NYSED is telling all other school districts to follow suit.

Let's be clear: Nicknames like "Redskins" and mascots like Chief Wahoo are racist, and their elimination in the pro sports scene was overdue. Indians, too, is no longer an appropriate nickname.

"Warriors," though, is neither overtly Native American nor offensive, and should not be subject to the NYSED's directive.

This is not an attempt to be intellectually dishonest. Weedsport's "Warriors" nickname is intertwined with Native American imagery, visible on anything from the athletic uniforms to the welcome sign near the high school's driveway.

It's fair to ask though, if this situation calls for some middle ground as opposed to a complete upheaval.

Nickname changes are no small undertaking, which is why both Southern Cayuga and Weedsport have not committed to specific changes yet. Surely the NYSED will require any Native American imagery on school district properties to be removed.

Weedsport only recently invested in new athletic uniforms for its sports programs, some of which include Native American-related logos and all of which include the "Warriors" name.

Would the school district be required to buy new uniforms again? And if so, who's paying for it?

When the NYSED ordered Cambridge to eliminate the Indians nickname in September 2021, that instruction came with a caveat: The school district would not be required to trash its current athletic uniforms. However, those uniforms could not be reordered, and surely any redesign would require a complete transformation.

The NYSED could make a similar offer to the 70-or-so school districts that still use Native American-related nicknames for the purpose of financial savings. It's a compromise worth considering, even if its more a half-measure than long-term solution.

Such a phase out doesn't eliminate the plain truth, that Native American culture remains ingrained in the fabric of New York state.

There's a fine line though between reference and racism. A fine line that, two decades after Mills' request, remains elusive.