Ritzel: New York state a logical choice for MLB's potential postseason bubble

New York is used to hosting World Series games, and in the latest turn of Major League Baseball's fickle season the Empire State could be home to the Fall Classic — with or without the Yankees or Mets.
Imagine it: that clean Yankee Stadium white facade in the backdrop, players exhaling their warm breath into the cold October night. But instead of Aaron Judge stepping to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, it's Dodger Mookie Betts or Angel Mike Trout.
Weird? Yes. Possible? Also, yes.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that MLB is considering a bubble format for some or all of the 2020 postseason, similar to formats used by the NBA and NHL. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up on the report, speculating that southern California, the greater Chicago area, and the New York metropolitan area are the most logical options for an MLB postseason bubble.
Why New York? Well for one, Gov. Andrew Cuomo already invited MLB to use New York state for a regular season bubble back in July. Second, as country-wide COVID-19 infection rates remain a major concern, New York's health protocols — as frustrating as some of these rules have been — have allowed the state to reach a point where almost every region is below a 1% infection rate (as of Sunday, western New York was the only region above that figure, at 1.6%).
If MLB's biggest concern is player safety — and it definitely should be — you won't find a better bubble option than New York. But New York City also has two MLB stadiums in the area and countless hotel options where players and staff can isolate.
MLB has bungled much of its effort to play games in 2020. The labor negotiation was contentious and absurd. Virus outbreaks caused one team (the Marlins) to postpone eight games, while another (the Cardinals) hasn't played since July 29 with no return date in sight.
Criticism is warranted for MLB's apparent (but not unexpected) favoritism toward money instead of health, as well as the players who didn't quarantine themselves outside of the ballpark and therefore exposed themselves to coronavirus.
But I hesitate to slam MLB for avoiding a bubble from the get-go. The NBA and NHL only had a fraction of their league to consider, while MLB has 30 teams who all need to play 60 games. A regular season bubble would've presented a logistical nightmare.
A postseason bubble, however, is 100% the way to go. My lone reservation is the inherent advantage it could create for a few teams.
Baseball, unlike hockey or basketball, does not have uniform dimensions for its playing surfaces. Yankee Stadium is completely different than Citi Field, and Wrigley Field is completely different than Dodger Stadium. And teams construct rosters specifically to fit the dimensions of their ballpark (ie: acquire power hitters for a "hitter's park").
The fact that the NHL chose Edmonton and Toronto as postseason hubs was of absolutely no advantage to the Oilers and Maple Leafs (obviously, since both went out with a whimper in the qualifying round). But if MLB were to choose Yankee Stadium as a bubble ballpark, you better believe that's of benefit to the Yankees. Maybe MLB doesn't care about that. After all, a World Series that features the Yankees is good for business.
MLB's expanded 16-team postseason is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 29. While 1 1/2 months seems like a lot of time, MLB would be wise to be proactive. If MLB elects for the bubble route, the selected hub cities should be given as much time as possible to prepare.
The bet here is that MLB elects for warmer temperatures for its postseason instead of New York's chilly October nights. But the state's welcoming of the Toronto Blue Jays to Sahlen Field in Buffalo was an example of New York's adaptability.
In uncertain times like these, if MLB wants its postseason hopes to follow through that adaptability will be crucial to finishing this wacky season.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!