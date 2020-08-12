Ritzel: New York state a logical choice for MLB's potential postseason bubble

If MLB's biggest concern is player safety — and it definitely should be — you won't find a better bubble option than New York. But New York City also has two MLB stadiums in the area and countless hotel options where players and staff can isolate.

MLB has bungled much of its effort to play games in 2020. The labor negotiation was contentious and absurd. Virus outbreaks caused one team (the Marlins) to postpone eight games, while another (the Cardinals) hasn't played since July 29 with no return date in sight.

Criticism is warranted for MLB's apparent (but not unexpected) favoritism toward money instead of health, as well as the players who didn't quarantine themselves outside of the ballpark and therefore exposed themselves to coronavirus.

But I hesitate to slam MLB for avoiding a bubble from the get-go. The NBA and NHL only had a fraction of their league to consider, while MLB has 30 teams who all need to play 60 games. A regular season bubble would've presented a logistical nightmare.

A postseason bubble, however, is 100% the way to go. My lone reservation is the inherent advantage it could create for a few teams.