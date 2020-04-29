Ritzel: NFL schedule release a welcomed respite, but excitement is tempered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even those that are unhappy with their favorite team's decisions — like me — can agree that the NFL draft was a much-needed venue for entertainment last weekend.

The draft (and ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls) have been godsends for everyone patiently waiting for sports' return.

Now that the draft is over and we're past the reactionary stage, sports fans are left wondering what event will offer their next respite from the sad reality we're all dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic. Professional leagues like MLB, NBA and NHL are still, at the very least, months away from returning, and The Last Dance only has three more weeks and six more episodes to maintain our attention.

Aside from that, all we have left is the release of the NFL schedule, which will descend from the heavens sometime between now and mid-May.

In past years the schedule release was akin to embracing an old friend. It was an opportunity to predict your favorite team's record for the upcoming season or begin plans for traveling and attending games.