Ritzel: NFL schedule release a welcomed respite, but excitement is tempered

Even those that are unhappy with their favorite team's decisions — like me — can agree that the NFL draft was a much-needed venue for entertainment last weekend.
The draft (and ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls) have been godsends for everyone patiently waiting for sports' return.
Now that the draft is over and we're past the reactionary stage, sports fans are left wondering what event will offer their next respite from the sad reality we're all dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic. Professional leagues like MLB, NBA and NHL are still, at the very least, months away from returning, and The Last Dance only has three more weeks and six more episodes to maintain our attention.
Aside from that, all we have left is the release of the NFL schedule, which will descend from the heavens sometime between now and mid-May.
In past years the schedule release was akin to embracing an old friend. It was an opportunity to predict your favorite team's record for the upcoming season or begin plans for traveling and attending games.
In 2020, it's impossible to avoid tempering excitement. Will I tune in to ESPN for reaction and read predictions online for how each team will fare? Of course. But there'll be a skeptical voice in the back of my head pointing out a sad reality: The pandemic could wipe out any hope for a normal NFL season. And if that's the case, what's the point of getting excited about when the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots for AFC East supremacy, or figuring out when I can take a trip to Lambeau Field to see my beloved Packers?
The NFL often makes head-scratching decisions, but the league is at least smart enough to have contingency plans in case coronavirus doesn't relieve us of its existence by September. According to a report by Sports Business Journal, the NFL could push back the start of the season to mid-October and play the Super Bowl on Feb. 28, three weeks after the intended date, and still fit in a full 16-game schedule.
How would this work? Apparently the NFL is willing to get rid of regular season bye weeks and the Pro Bowl (which takes place the Sunday before the Super Bowl). Regular season games originally scheduled for the first few weeks of the season would instead be bumped to the end of the season.
Those are optimistic scenarios and the NFL also needs to plan for the possibility that it cannot play a full 16-game regular season. Which games get cut? Does the NFL trim its schedule to include only intra-division or intra-conference games? In those instances, Bills fans could be robbed of watching their team face Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, or All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
Other pro leagues are considering resuming play without fans being permitted to attend, and that's something the NFL will likely have to contend with as well. Does the NFL play its entire season without fans? Half the season? If fans are allowed to return midseason, how will the NFL handle the inevitable competitive disadvantage for teams that played home games without fans?
The fact of the matter is that we don't know what the world will look like in a week, let alone six months or a year. I don't blame the NFL for continuing with its schedule release, just like I don't blame other leagues for brainstorming ideas on how to return. While planning for the worst-case scenario, we can also plan for the best.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
