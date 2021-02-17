Ritzel: Observations from winter high school sports' first week back

At a boys soccer game in November at Skaneateles High School, a parent of the opposing team yelled profanities toward the field. He was later directed away from the premises, to which I thought, "Ah, this is the high school sports atmosphere I know and love."

Fast forward to a boys basketball game Tuesday in the Auburn High School gym, I was overcome by a completely different feeling.

In terms of square footage, Auburn's gym dwarfs all others in Cayuga County. In attendance were some school officials and cheerleaders. Without fans, the gym felt even more cavernous than normal. Like the game in Southern Cayuga, a great effort by any player was met mostly with silence.

I wasn't at Casey Park for the Auburn hockey game last Friday, but our staff photographer Kevin Rivoli was. His photos were gripping as usual, and he did a great job of capturing the scene at the rink.

Normally, the student body takes up every inch surrounding the ice's protective glass. When Auburn scores a goal, the students pound the glass so passionately the noise level approaches a rock concert.

Unfortunately, the cardboard cutouts and signs plastered around the rink cannot replicate the noise and excitement of an invested student body.

"The new normal" is, I think, an overused term we've used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing about any of this should be normalized, and I look forward to the day when the game itself once again becomes the focus of our attention, not the arduous process it takes for the game to be played at all.

