Ritzel: Observations from winter high school sports' first week back

"Doesn't this feel weird?"
I never plan interview questions too far in advance. In postgame chats with coaches, my questions typically reference a specific play or player. Rarely, if ever, does a question originate hours or days before a game is played.
Yet it's impossible to avoid the current uniqueness — or as I choose to phrase it, the weirdness — of high school sports. Which is why in conversations so far this winter season, I find myself returning to the same question.
Weird, by no rhyme or reason, means bad. It's fantastic that student-athletes that play basketball or hockey can lace up their sneakers and skates and compete.
But it's also hard to escape the quietness after someone drains a 3 at the end of the shot clock. Or after a game-changing save. Normally such a play would be greeted by roars or groans from those in attendance.
Instead, there's nothing but muted cheers from the bench area where teammates and coaches look on, their facial expressions imperceptible because of the presence of masks.
Friday night I was at Southern Cayuga High School for a varsity boys basketball game between the Chiefs and Cayuga County rival Union Springs.
Any other year, attendees would cram into the bleachers to cheer on the hometown teams. Fellow students would paint their faces with school colors, while moms and dads looked on intently, sporting team jackets and other apparel.
That wasn't the case in this instance. Instead when I entered the gym, I was greeted by empty stands, save for a couple tablets that were filming the game.
Cayuga County currently does not allow spectators at sporting events, so for the foreseeable future spectators can observe only from home on live streams provided by the schools.
School officials are trying their best to make the game experience feel as normal as possible. I couldn't help but laugh on Friday at some of commentary from Colton Gregg, the Southern Cayuga boys varsity soccer coach who is apparently moonlighting as a play-by-play announcer. With mic in hand, Mr. Gregg served as Southern Cayuga's own Joe Buck.
There may be no fans to entertain, but the effort to provide as much normalcy as possible to the players is admirable.
When some high school sports played during the fall, it didn't feel so strange. Maybe that's because rules were more relaxed for outdoor gatherings and spectators could attend (two per student-athlete).
I think back to a field hockey game I worked in the fall at Weedsport High School. It felt, relatively speaking, normal. Sure, everyone in attendance wore masks, and observers spaced out their lawn chairs the best they could. But when a play was made there was cheers of encouragement, not silence.
At a boys soccer game in November at Skaneateles High School, a parent of the opposing team yelled profanities toward the field. He was later directed away from the premises, to which I thought, "Ah, this is the high school sports atmosphere I know and love."
Fast forward to a boys basketball game Tuesday in the Auburn High School gym, I was overcome by a completely different feeling.
In terms of square footage, Auburn's gym dwarfs all others in Cayuga County. In attendance were some school officials and cheerleaders. Without fans, the gym felt even more cavernous than normal. Like the game in Southern Cayuga, a great effort by any player was met mostly with silence.
I wasn't at Casey Park for the Auburn hockey game last Friday, but our staff photographer Kevin Rivoli was. His photos were gripping as usual, and he did a great job of capturing the scene at the rink.
Normally, the student body takes up every inch surrounding the ice's protective glass. When Auburn scores a goal, the students pound the glass so passionately the noise level approaches a rock concert.
Unfortunately, the cardboard cutouts and signs plastered around the rink cannot replicate the noise and excitement of an invested student body.
"The new normal" is, I think, an overused term we've used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing about any of this should be normalized, and I look forward to the day when the game itself once again becomes the focus of our attention, not the arduous process it takes for the game to be played at all.
