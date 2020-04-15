Ritzel: Release of high school football schedule includes intriguing tidbits

With the world on pause, it's hard to be optimistic about the return of sports happening any time soon.
For the time being, though, organizers are operating under the assumption that everything will return to a semblance of normalcy come the fall.
There's nothing wrong with that. Plenty of high school sports associations around the United States, including New York's, are holding out hope that spring competition isn't completely lost. School is for sure out of session for at least the remainder of April, so sports remain in wait-and-see mode. Concerning fall sports, right now it's all systems go.
Last week, Section III released its 2020 high school football schedule, and with it came some interesting tidbits.
For starters, many of Section III's large schools, including Auburn, are planning on playing an eighth regular season game in place of a scrimmage, though it's not yet set in stone. That extra regular season game stems from a proposal by New York state's Football Committee that originated in December and was discussed by the state's Executive Committee during its February meeting. Further discussion on the proposal will take place at the next meeting in May (if the pandemic doesn't prevent it).
Auburn's extra regular season game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 at Holland Stadium against Section II's Niskayuna, which should be a fun experience for Maroons head coach Dave Moskov and brother Matt, who both went to that high school.
Also of note: Section III's 8-man league will be playing the same length of schedule as everyone else after three years of delayed starts and shorter seasons. It's still up in the air, however, when New York will have a state tournament for 8-man teams.
The last few years, New York's 8-man section champions have been limited to either a regional title game or nothing at all. In 2018, Weedsport won the 8-man title and played a regional game against Section V's champion, but that was the final game of the season, win or lose. Then last season, because of scheduling conflicts, there wasn't even a regional game.
Responding to an email Wednesday about the possibility of a state tournament for 8-man football, NYSPHSAA Football Coordinator Gary VanDerzee said the state has "very specific guidelines" for state tournaments and "at this point 8-man does not reach those levels."
Because host sites are often determined years in advance, state tournaments cannot be planned on a whim. But 8-man football has enough of a foothold in New York state now that a complete state tournament should be feasible. According to MaxPreps, last season New York state had 44 teams compete in Class D and 36 compete in 8-man — yet one classification had a state tournament and the other didn't.
Due to New York's realignment of football classifications, there will be far more Class D teams in 2020 than there were in 2019, and it remains to be seen if 8-man follows suit. Section III will have two less 8-man teams this upcoming season, as Sherburne-Earlville is returning to Class C, while Altmar-Parish-Williamstown is electing to play in the section's 11-man independent league for struggling programs in favor of 8-man.
One Cayuga County team with a curious future is Port Byron/Union Springs, which will also be playing in Section III's independent league. The Panthers had a bit of a tumultuous 2019 season with a coaching change on the eve of the season that likely factored in to the team's 1-7 record. This will be the program's second foray into Section III's developmental league in five years — PB/US competed in the National Football Foundation league in 2016 and went undefeated.
In theory because the program combines two schools, participation shouldn't be an issue. Therefore, it's fair to wonder if a drop to 8-man would even be appropriate. But there is considerable sadness that there won't be a single match-up between the three northern Cayuga County teams — Cato-Meridian, Port Byron and Weedsport — in 2020, because all three will be playing in different leagues.
Hopefully that issue isn't rendered moot by a canceled season, and it's way too premature to consider that a realistic possibility. For now, planning ahead for the 2020 football season is a fun escape from what else is going on in the world.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
