Ritzel: Release of high school football schedule includes intriguing tidbits

Also of note: Section III's 8-man league will be playing the same length of schedule as everyone else after three years of delayed starts and shorter seasons. It's still up in the air, however, when New York will have a state tournament for 8-man teams.

The last few years, New York's 8-man section champions have been limited to either a regional title game or nothing at all. In 2018, Weedsport won the 8-man title and played a regional game against Section V's champion, but that was the final game of the season, win or lose. Then last season, because of scheduling conflicts, there wasn't even a regional game.

Responding to an email Wednesday about the possibility of a state tournament for 8-man football, NYSPHSAA Football Coordinator Gary VanDerzee said the state has "very specific guidelines" for state tournaments and "at this point 8-man does not reach those levels."

Because host sites are often determined years in advance, state tournaments cannot be planned on a whim. But 8-man football has enough of a foothold in New York state now that a complete state tournament should be feasible. According to MaxPreps, last season New York state had 44 teams compete in Class D and 36 compete in 8-man — yet one classification had a state tournament and the other didn't.