Ritzel: Remembering Cal Morehouse, the 'Voice of Moravia'

Any time I'd come down to Moravia to work a varsity basketball game, there were two near-guarantees: that the Blue Devils would win, and that after the game I'd have a chat with Cal about the state of Moravia sports. He knew his stuff, always able to recite the team's strengths and project their chances at a sectional title.

"The thing I'll remember most about Cal was that he always had a positive thing to say about every one of our kids," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said after Wednesday's game. "He was always there."

Cal's passing has allowed those in the community to share stories of his generosity. Mulvaney told a story he recently heard from one of his former players regarding team breakfasts that were held the morning of big games or during sectional play. It was Cal who often funded those breakfasts, even when others tried to step in and relieve the financial burden.

"Every year, no matter what, Cal found a way to pay for it. Even when we tried to sneak it in, Cal would pay ahead of time," Mulvaney said. "Those are the things the kids remember of how much Cal meant to all of them. It was fun sharing some of those stories."