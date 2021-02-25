Ritzel: Remembering Cal Morehouse, the 'Voice of Moravia'

Voices can often be synonymous with sports.
When I think of the Los Angeles Dodgers, I think of Vin Scully. When I hear, "Now batting for the New York Yankees, the shortstop No. 2..." I think of Bob Sheppard.
Cal Morehouse is that for Moravia sports. If you've ever been to a varsity football or basketball game at Moravia, you've heard Cal's voice. And you've probably seen him sitting at the scorer's table, sporting that big, white beard.
I was saddened to learn Wednesday evening of Cal's passing. A retired teacher and longtime announcer for several Moravia athletic programs, Cal died Dec. 24 at the age of 79.
A moment of silence was observed prior to Wednesday night's varsity basketball game between Moravia and Union Springs. Cal was a 1959 graduate of Moravia, and a teacher and coach in the Union Springs school district for over 30 years until retiring in 2005, so it was only appropriate to recognize him prior to a meeting between the two schools.
Cal is one of those people that, whenever my time in this business ends, I'll look back on with fond memories. On Saturday afternoons in the fall, there was nothing better than being in the press box at Millard Fillmore Elementary in Moravia for a football game, able to take in the scenic autumn views and hear Cal casually announce a Blue Devils first down.
Any time I'd come down to Moravia to work a varsity basketball game, there were two near-guarantees: that the Blue Devils would win, and that after the game I'd have a chat with Cal about the state of Moravia sports. He knew his stuff, always able to recite the team's strengths and project their chances at a sectional title.
"The thing I'll remember most about Cal was that he always had a positive thing to say about every one of our kids," Moravia coach Todd Mulvaney said after Wednesday's game. "He was always there."
Cal's passing has allowed those in the community to share stories of his generosity. Mulvaney told a story he recently heard from one of his former players regarding team breakfasts that were held the morning of big games or during sectional play. It was Cal who often funded those breakfasts, even when others tried to step in and relieve the financial burden.
"Every year, no matter what, Cal found a way to pay for it. Even when we tried to sneak it in, Cal would pay ahead of time," Mulvaney said. "Those are the things the kids remember of how much Cal meant to all of them. It was fun sharing some of those stories."
Of course, you can't be a teacher for several decades unless you're capable of offering some constructive criticism. And while I wasn't a student, Cal didn't hold back his critique of a Moravia basketball story I wrote back in 2018.
The story, from Jan. 20, 2018, followed the Blue Devils' loss to Union Springs in boys basketball. Moravia was the defending state champion, while the Wolves were one of many Section IV teams trying to play catch up. On that night Union Springs got the better of its Cayuga County rival, which prompted my headline for the game story, "Beating the bully."
The next month I was in Moravia gym for a boys basketball sectional game when Cal approached me to say hello, and then explained his disapproval of my use of the word "bully" to describe the Moravia players. While I meant no harm, I understood the negative connotation and agreed to be more thoughtful about what I wrote.
I haven't used the term in a story since.
That was Cal. A teacher to all, and a staunch supporter of Moravia athletics. He'll be missed, and I look forward to the day when the Moravia community can come together to celebrate his contributions.
