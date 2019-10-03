Fifty years is a long time.
In October 1970, Pink Floyd released "Atom Heart Mother," and that album was the band's first to reach the top of the music charts. That same month, singer Janis Joplin died from a drug overdose, and PBS took over as the United States' primary educational television provider.
While Pink Floyd's psychedelic tunes were playing on records all over the world, something else funky happened: the Buffalo Sabres played their first game as a National Hockey League franchise.
Oct. 10, 1970, the Sabres defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 at Pittsburgh's Civic Arena. Five days later, Buffalo played its first home game at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium — more commonly known as "The Aud" — and fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens 3-0.
The Sabres finished with 24 wins, 39 losses and 15 ties in their inaugural season. Not great, but for an expansion franchise, not bad either. No. 1 pick Gilbert Perreault scored almost 40 goals and won the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year. He'd play 16 more seasons before his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Buffalo was different then. Decades of disappointing seasons hadn't yet weighed on what's become a hockey-mad city. Instead, there was optimism and curiosity.
Five years after their inception, the Sabres were in the Stanley Cup Final, but Buffalo suffered the first of two championship defeats, falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.
In 1999, Buffalo returned to the Stanley Cup Final, again losing in six games, this time to the Dallas Stars. "No goal" is still a phrase regularly uttered across hockey rinks and bars in western New York.
On Thursday, the Sabres begin their 50th season. Much like its first, Buffalo will open regular season play on the road at Pittsburgh. The excitement and interest that boosted the franchise in its early years has long since been replaced by pessimism and impatience.
Buffalo hasn't qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight years and hasn't won a playoff series in 12. When the puck drops against the Penguins, behind the bench will be Ralph Krueger, the Sabres' sixth different coach since 2012.
Will Buffalo's 50th season by any better than it's 49th? Despite having the 2018 No. 1 overall pick (Rasmus Dahlin) and two former No. 2 overall picks (Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart) on their roster, the Sabres are no closer to contention than five years ago when the franchise blatantly tanked its season for the highest possible draft pick.
In Year No. 49, the Sabres teased their fans with a 10-game winning streak that briefly pushed them to the top of the NHL standings. But after starting the season 17-6-2, Buffalo went 16-33-8 over its final 57 games to finish as the fifth-worst team in the league.
This year, the Sabres will celebrate their Golden Season, which naturally includes fresh alternate jerseys, white with golden trim. Each month of the season will signify a different decade of the franchise's existence — November includes 70s night, December has 80s night, and so on.
Along the way, the Sabres will highlight iconic players and moments from their history, like Perreault and the French Connection, Dominik Hasek and Michael Peca, those horrid red and black uniforms from the late 1990s to mid-2000s, and more.
Buffalo won't be recognizing any championship teams. If you want to see Sabres players hoisting Lord Stanley, you'll have to purchase the "Bruce Almighty" Blu-ray.
Fifty years is a long time. Many NHL franchises, like the California Golden Seals, have come and gone and are a mere footnote in hockey history. Others, like the Quebec Nordiques or Hartford Whalers, struggled for a few years and were forced to relocate. There's even cities like Winnipeg that have lost its franchise only to gain one back.
The Sabres haven't been broke enough to relocate and they haven't been bad enough to fold. For the most part, Buffalo's hockey team is just there, a team for opposing franchises to play 82 times a year before someone else captures the sport's most coveted trophy.
Maybe the next 50 years will be better than the first 50. Or maybe in 2070 the Sabres will celebrate their centenary as the first NHL franchise to last 100 years and have absolutely nothing to show for it.