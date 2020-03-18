Ritzel: Sports take necessary backseat during trying times

Perspective is important, especially in trying times like right now.
Admittedly, like countless others, I'm frustrated.
I'm frustrated that my daily dose of NHL, NBA and soon-to-be MLB action is gone in a puff of smoke. I'm frustrated that I expected to cover high school state tournaments last weekend, only for them to postpone (and possibly cancel). I'm frustrated that The Citizen's Winter All-Stars are being delayed. And I'm frustrated that the status of spring high school sports is completely up in the air.
But I understand why, as frustrating as it is. The coronavirus pandemic is consuming daily life as we know it. Losing sports is a small, somewhat insignificant layer to that.
I'm trying to keep perspective that people around the world are sick, that our country is likely only at the beginning of something that will become much worse in the coming weeks. I'm trying to remember that many businesses will certainly struggle to stay afloat without their normal income, that teachers now have the near-impossible task of adequately instructing their students remotely. And I certainly am aware that lives are literally at stake.
It's difficult, in trying times, when you don't have the one thing to turn to for escape. For me, that's always been sports. Whether I was having a tough time in class in high school or college, I always had hockey practice or games to turn to to take my mind off whatever struggles came my way. As an adult, when I get frustrated with the annoying nuances of everyday life, I know once or twice a week I can meet up with old friends for a skate.
If I wasn't playing, I always had the NHL, MLB, etc. to discuss with my friends. I have group chats with old college teammates and current men's league teammates, which we share hockey highlights on a nightly basis.
Sometimes it seems silly to care this much. What are sports, really, other than a bunch of people gathering to play a game, while many people watch or none at all? Sometimes it seems so insignificant when moms and dads around the world are trying to put food on the table for their children, or when a close friend gets engaged or has their first baby, or when you have those quiet moments with a grandparent who won't be around forever.
With that perspective, it seems silly to be that upset that sports are gone. I've often said while sports provides me with a career and a means to pay my bills, in the grand scheme of things they're ultimately not that important.
And yet, I think of all the collegiate athletes who prematurely lost their seasons. Or the high school seniors who sit idle, not knowing if the final time representing their schools has already come and gone. It's one thing to end your career with a sectional elimination, because at least in that case there's finality. Putting in all that time, all that hard work in the offseason, only for an unknown end result is crushing.
Coronavirus pulled the rug out from under everyone that plays or watches sports, and we're still figuring out how to pull ourselves off the floor.
I don't know when we'll return to normal. No one does. But I know that sports brings people together, whether it be to laugh and cheer with someone because you share the same favorite team, or to debate with someone else over all-time rankings (for the record, Michael Jordan is still the GOAT).
I miss that. I miss sports. And I can't wait for sports to bring us together again, whenever that may be.
