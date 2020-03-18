Ritzel: Sports take necessary backseat during trying times

If I wasn't playing, I always had the NHL, MLB, etc. to discuss with my friends. I have group chats with old college teammates and current men's league teammates, which we share hockey highlights on a nightly basis.

Sometimes it seems silly to care this much. What are sports, really, other than a bunch of people gathering to play a game, while many people watch or none at all? Sometimes it seems so insignificant when moms and dads around the world are trying to put food on the table for their children, or when a close friend gets engaged or has their first baby, or when you have those quiet moments with a grandparent who won't be around forever.

With that perspective, it seems silly to be that upset that sports are gone. I've often said while sports provides me with a career and a means to pay my bills, in the grand scheme of things they're ultimately not that important.

And yet, I think of all the collegiate athletes who prematurely lost their seasons. Or the high school seniors who sit idle, not knowing if the final time representing their schools has already come and gone. It's one thing to end your career with a sectional elimination, because at least in that case there's finality. Putting in all that time, all that hard work in the offseason, only for an unknown end result is crushing.