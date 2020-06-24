Ritzel: Thanks to Pegulas, Sabres are rudderless ship

"Starting today, the Buffalo Sabres' reason for existence will be to win a Stanley Cup."
Amazingly bold words from Terry Pegula nine years ago, during his first public news conference as Sabres owner.
A billionaire rich on natural gas, Pegula (and his wife Kim) was a cash cow masquerading as a messiah, arriving in western New York to save the Sabres from years of financial hardship.
When Pegula purchased the franchise in 2011, the Sabres were the NHL's model of consistency on the ice. Head coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Darcy Regier had been in place for over a decade, and the pair led Buffalo to eight playoff appearances in 13 seasons before Pegula's arrival — including one Stanley Cup Final trip and three other visits to the Eastern Conference Final.
But Regier was always limited when building the roster because the Sabres were cash-strapped. John Rigas, a cable TV mogul, bought the Sabres in 1997, but was indicted on several fraud charges in 2002 and forced to hand over his ownership of the team to the NHL. After a year in purgatory, the Sabres were bought by Rochester businessman Tom Golisano, temporarily halting worries that western New York would lose its hockey team.
While Golisano saved the team in a sense, he wasn't financially equipped to compete with the heavy pockets of other NHL owners. After two straight trips to the conference finals in the mid-2000s, Sabres fans watched favorites Chris Drury and Daniel Briere depart due to sizable contract offers from big market teams in New York and Philadelphia — offers the small market Sabres couldn't match.
Looking back, it's easy to see why Pegula was painted as a savior riding into Erie County on a white horse. He had money and a big mouth.
In April, The Athletic's Tim Graham detailed the Pegulas' own financial struggles and front office toxicity in recent years. The Pegulas have taken some public relations hits during the COVID-19 pandemic concerning their decision to lay off countless employees, though as Graham reports, many of those decisions were made prior to coronavirus shutting down the NHL season.
One week after firing general manager Jason Botterill after three seasons on the job, the spotlight is back on Terry and Kim. But gone are proclamations of Stanley Cup wins, replaced by words like "economic" and "efficient."
It's hard to build a winner — especially when the franchise was openly trying to lose only a few years ago — but maybe Botterill was in over his head and his firing was warranted. Can you say the same about the other front office staffers? Along with Botterill (who the economically-concerned Pegulas still have to pay salary to for a few more years), about two-thirds of the Sabres' scouting staff was let go, along with several minor league coaches that have actually provided the organization with some rare on-ice success.
Maybe the Pegulas forgot — they are busy trying to run that football team over in Orchard Park, too — but the Sabres still have an NHL draft to prepare for. By virtue of the seventh-worst record in the league, the Sabres will have another prime opportunity to land an impactful prospect. Maybe the draft lottery will reward them with another top three selection. If that's the case, new general manager Kevyn Adams — who has as much experience working in NHL player personnel as me, the columnist, or you, the reader — can thank his lucky stars.
But maybe it doesn't matter who the player is, or who is making the draft selection. Maybe the Sabres have owners who simply don't know what they're doing. And even worse, don't know that they don't know what they're doing.
Terry Pegula's words nine years ago should've served as a warning, not a beacon of hope. He and his wife Kim want to be the heroes in this story, but it's clear they're better served being in the background, signing checks and saying nothing. Instead, their meddling and insistence on day-to-day involvement has turned a once-proud hockey team into a laughingstock.
And this problem can't be solved by drilling another gas well.
