Ritzel: Thanks to Pegulas, Sabres are rudderless ship

Looking back, it's easy to see why Pegula was painted as a savior riding into Erie County on a white horse. He had money and a big mouth.

In April, The Athletic's Tim Graham detailed the Pegulas' own financial struggles and front office toxicity in recent years. The Pegulas have taken some public relations hits during the COVID-19 pandemic concerning their decision to lay off countless employees, though as Graham reports, many of those decisions were made prior to coronavirus shutting down the NHL season.

One week after firing general manager Jason Botterill after three seasons on the job, the spotlight is back on Terry and Kim. But gone are proclamations of Stanley Cup wins, replaced by words like "economic" and "efficient."

It's hard to build a winner — especially when the franchise was openly trying to lose only a few years ago — but maybe Botterill was in over his head and his firing was warranted. Can you say the same about the other front office staffers? Along with Botterill (who the economically-concerned Pegulas still have to pay salary to for a few more years), about two-thirds of the Sabres' scouting staff was let go, along with several minor league coaches that have actually provided the organization with some rare on-ice success.